2024 Ivy League Men’s Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2024 Ivy League Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

WEDNESDAY NIGHT HEAT SHEETS

Day 1 of the 2024 Ivy League Men’s Championships at Blodgett Pool will kick off with timed finals of the 200 medley and 800 free relays. We will also have an exhibition event – team diving – that many conferences have adopted this year.

Team diving, still in its exhibition phase, is diving’s version of a medley relay. The idea is to score this event like a relay, so that each participating team earns double points. It’s good for diving in that it will behoove teams to invest in diving depth. Each team consists of 3 divers who perform two dives each. In other conferences, one divers does 2 dives on the 1-meter board, one does 2 dives on the 3-meter, and one does 2 dives on the platform, for a total of six dives. In the Ivy League, where platform diving is not a scored event, this year’s exhibition event will consist of three 1-meter dives and three 3-meter dives.

DAY 1 FINALS

Men’s 200 Yard Medley Relay – Timed Final

Ivy Meet: 1:23.79, Harvard (2023)

Pool Record: 1:25.46, Columbia (2020)

NCAA A: 1:23.71

NCAA B: 1:24.32

Podium:

Harvard – 1:24.86 Yale – 1:25.11 Columbia – 1:25.79 Princeton – 1:26.29 Cornell – 1:26.43 Penn – 1:27.01 Brown – 1:27.16 Dartmouth – 1:29.66

Harvard won the 200 medley relay for the third year in a row, setting a pool record with 1:24.86. Yale got off to the quickest start with a 21.29 backstroke leadoff from Lucius Brown. Harvard’s Anthony Rincon was 2nd with 21.47.

Alex Hazlett took over from Brown and kept Yale in the lead with a 23.72 breaststroke. Gunner Grant went 23.79 for Harvard and handed off to Aayush Deshpande, whose 20.48 butterfly propelled the Crimson past Yale. Sonny Wang came home in 19.12 for the gold.

Yale finished in second place (1:25.11, also under the pool record) with a 20.91 breaststroke from Marcus Hodgson and a 19.19 anchor from Deny Nankov.

Columbia touched third (1:25.79) with performances from Andy Huang (21.91), Demirkan Demir (23.66), Brian Lee (19.28), and Zion James (19.28).

Lucius Brown was the fastest backstroker; Jack Kelly of Brown split 23.26 to lead the field in breaststroke; Deshpande’s 20.48 was the top butterfly split; and Wang’s 19.12 was the fastest anchor freestyle. Princeton’s Brett Feyerick (19.17) and Yale’s Nankov (19.19) were also under 19.20.

Men’s Team Diving (Springboard Only) – Exhibition

Men’s 800 Yard Freestyle Relay – Timed Final