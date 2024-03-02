John Ehling: The Walk-on Who Won a Conference Title And Set a School Record

North Allegheny High School’s John Ehling was not recruited to swim at Princeton, but he applied anyway and was accepted into the class of 2023.

As a senior, Ehling had placed 3rd in the 500 free at the 2019 Pennsylvania AAA High School State Championships with 4:30.16, dropping 3 full seconds from his personal best. But it took 4:28.10 to get a second swim in C final of the 500 free at the Ivy League Championships that year, and Ehling wasn’t on anyone’s radar.

Ehling was raised in a family of competitive athletes. His father is the youngest of three brothers who all competed in college. They grew up swimming until they gravitated each one to his sport: Uncle Robert (I know him as Bobby – he’s a classmate and a friend!) played football at Princeton; Uncle Richard swam at Dartmouth; and John’s father, Bill Ehling, wrestled at Princeton.

And so when he arrived at Princeton, at the same time as the new head coach Matt Crispino, he decided to walk on to the swimming and diving team. In his first dual meet, against Penn and Cornell in November 2019, Ehling swam the 1000 free and clocked in at 9:48.34, his best time by 24 seconds. Granted, he had only swum the event 3 times in his life up to that moment, but he had found his sweet spot. At Princeton’s “Big Al” mid-season invitational, he swam the 200/500/1000/1650 free and notched PBs in all his events. That included a 9:33.87 in the 1000 and a 15:42.63 in his first-ever 1650. Ehling made the travel squad for the 2020 Ivy League Championships and placed 10th in the 500, 9th in the 1000, and 5th in the 1650, going PBs of 4:23.65, 9:05.42, and 15:14.95, respectively.

Ehling took a year off when the Ivy League canceled the entire 2020-21 season. At the 2022 Ivy League Championships, he finished 6th in the 500 (4:21.86), 7th in the 1000 (9:02.31), and 6th in the mile (15:08.73).

Last year, he came in 4th, 3rd, and 2nd in those same events, picking up lifetime bests of 4:18.24, 8:54.78, and 15:00.18. His 1000 free time broke the Princeton program record.

Now in his final season, Ehling claimed his first Ivy championship title on Friday night with an 8:53.53 in the 1000 free. He won the event by over two body lengths and lowered his own Princeton mark by 1.25 seconds.

Ehling is one of Princeton’s captains – an honor earned, not a title given to all seniors. He is known as one of the hardest workers on the team, and he is arguably the best walk-on to the Tiger squad since his father and uncles were stars in their respective sports over 35 years ago.