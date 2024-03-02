2024 Men’s Ivy Championships: Day 4 Up/Mid/Downs: Harvard Clinches, but #4-7 Still in Play

2024 Ivy League Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships
- Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 2, 2024
- Blodgett Pool, Cambridge, MA
- Defending Champions:
- Men: Harvard (6x)
For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, “Mid” to B finalists, and “Down” to C finalists.
Scores After Day 3
- Harvard – 1124
- Princeton – 926
- Yale – 674
- Penn – 591
- Columbia – 577.5
- Brown – 559
- Cornell – 534.5
- Dartmouth – 281
Harvard continued to beat expectations on the final day of prelims, while Princeton had another day of misses vis-à-vis the seedings. In a study of contrasts, Princeton failed to score as seeded in prelims in every single event they entered –with the exception of 1-meter diving– over the three days of the meet, while Harvard overperformed in everything but the 200 back, where they hit their seedings exactly. But with the Crimson expected to finish more than 300 points ahead of the Tigers and the latter with no competition for second place, this was the least exciting contest of the weekend. Much more intriguing has been the jockeying for position in the third through seventh spots. Yale seems to have cleared third place, while Penn’s performance in the 200 breast –including 3 A finalists– may have sealed their spot on the fourth rung of the ladder.
Day 4 Up/Mid/Downs
|Team
|All
|1650 Free
|200 Back
|100 Free
|200 Breast
|200 Fly
|3M Diving
|Harvard
|14/6/3
|3/0/2
|2/0/0
|3/2/1
|0/0/0
|2/2/0
|4/2/0
|Princeton
|9/5/3
|1/0/0
|1/0/0
|1/2/0
|0/1/2
|4/1/1
|2/1/0
|Penn
|6/8/3
|1/1/1
|2/0/1
|0/2/0
|3/1/0
|0/2/1
|0/2/0
|Brown
|5/8/6
|2/3/1
|0/3/0
|1/0/2
|1/2/0
|0/0/1
|1/0/2
|Cornell
|5/5/6
|0/1/1
|2/1/0
|0/1/1
|1/2/1
|2/0/1
|0/0/2
|Columbia
|5/4/6
|1/0/0
|1/1/0
|1/0/1
|2/1/2
|0/1/3
|0/1/0
|Yale
|4/11/5
|0/3/1
|0/3/0
|2/1/1
|1/1/1
|0/1/0
|1/2/2
|Dartmouth
|0/1/13
|0/0/2
|0/0/4
|0/0/2
|0/0/2
|0/1/1
|0/0/2
Scoring Day 4 Prelims (plus 1650 Free and 400 Free Relay as seeded)
|Team
|All
|1650 Free
|200 Back
|100 Free
|200 Breast
|200 Fly
|3M Diving
|400 Free Relay
|Harvard
|532
|83
|60
|112
|0
|83
|130
|64
|Princeton
|384.5
|27
|25
|53.5
|28
|124
|71
|56
|Penn
|349
|52
|58
|31
|95
|32
|29
|52
|Yale
|349
|48
|42
|78
|51
|16
|64
|50
|Brown
|328
|99
|45
|27
|64
|6
|39
|48
|Cornell
|261
|17
|60
|21
|48
|56
|5
|54
|Columbia
|258
|26
|44
|34
|71
|26
|11
|46
|Dartmouth
|118.5
|10
|22
|5.5
|5
|19
|13
|44
Projected Day 4 Scores
|Team
|Day 3 Actual
|Day 4 Scored Prelims
|Day 4 Projected Rank
|Harvard
|1124
|532
|1656
|Princeton
|926
|384.5
|1311
|Yale
|674
|349
|1023
|Penn
|591
|349
|940
|Brown
|559
|328
|887
|Columbia
|577.5
|258
|835.5
|Cornell
|534.5
|261
|795.5
|Dartmouth
|281
|118.5
|399.5