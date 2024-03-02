2024 Men’s Ivy Championships: Day 4 Up/Mid/Downs: Harvard Clinches, but #4-7 Still in Play

2024 Ivy League Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

SATURDAY EVENING HEAT SHEETS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, “Mid” to B finalists, and “Down” to C finalists.

Scores After Day 3

Harvard – 1124 Princeton – 926 Yale – 674 Penn – 591 Columbia – 577.5 Brown – 559 Cornell – 534.5 Dartmouth – 281

Harvard continued to beat expectations on the final day of prelims, while Princeton had another day of misses vis-à-vis the seedings. In a study of contrasts, Princeton failed to score as seeded in prelims in every single event they entered –with the exception of 1-meter diving– over the three days of the meet, while Harvard overperformed in everything but the 200 back, where they hit their seedings exactly. But with the Crimson expected to finish more than 300 points ahead of the Tigers and the latter with no competition for second place, this was the least exciting contest of the weekend. Much more intriguing has been the jockeying for position in the third through seventh spots. Yale seems to have cleared third place, while Penn’s performance in the 200 breast –including 3 A finalists– may have sealed their spot on the fourth rung of the ladder.

Day 4 Up/Mid/Downs

Team All 1650 Free 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly 3M Diving Harvard 14/6/3 3/0/2 2/0/0 3/2/1 0/0/0 2/2/0 4/2/0 Princeton 9/5/3 1/0/0 1/0/0 1/2/0 0/1/2 4/1/1 2/1/0 Penn 6/8/3 1/1/1 2/0/1 0/2/0 3/1/0 0/2/1 0/2/0 Brown 5/8/6 2/3/1 0/3/0 1/0/2 1/2/0 0/0/1 1/0/2 Cornell 5/5/6 0/1/1 2/1/0 0/1/1 1/2/1 2/0/1 0/0/2 Columbia 5/4/6 1/0/0 1/1/0 1/0/1 2/1/2 0/1/3 0/1/0 Yale 4/11/5 0/3/1 0/3/0 2/1/1 1/1/1 0/1/0 1/2/2 Dartmouth 0/1/13 0/0/2 0/0/4 0/0/2 0/0/2 0/1/1 0/0/2

Scoring Day 4 Prelims (plus 1650 Free and 400 Free Relay as seeded)

Team All 1650 Free 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly 3M Diving 400 Free Relay Harvard 532 83 60 112 0 83 130 64 Princeton 384.5 27 25 53.5 28 124 71 56 Penn 349 52 58 31 95 32 29 52 Yale 349 48 42 78 51 16 64 50 Brown 328 99 45 27 64 6 39 48 Cornell 261 17 60 21 48 56 5 54 Columbia 258 26 44 34 71 26 11 46 Dartmouth 118.5 10 22 5.5 5 19 13 44

Projected Day 4 Scores