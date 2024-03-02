2024 Big Ten Men’s Championships: Michigan, Ohio State, Wisconsin in Battle For Second

2024 MEN’S BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES (AFTER DAY THREE)

Indiana University — 996 points Ohio State University — 820 points University of Michigan — 770.5 points University of Wisconsin — 734.5 points University of Minnesota — 560.5 points Penn State University — 498 points Northwestern University — 469 points Purdue University — 427.5 points

Michigan and Ohio State look to be in a title battle on the final night of competition. Michigan has 6 A finalists in the pool while Ohio State only has three but diving wipes out that advantage for Michigan as Ohio State has 3 platform diving A finalists while Michigan has 0.

After coming into the lead on the final day, Indiana looks to clinch their 3rd straight title in a row. A big final morning highlighted by four A finalists in the 200 breast allow the Hoosiers to extend their lead tonight.

The 400 free relay and 1650 freestyles will also make an impact, although it is very unlikely that will change Indiana’s potential title. Wisconsin also looks to be in the battle for 2nd-4th place with Ohio State and Michigan but the Badgers have more ‘B’ finalists where they will look to earn 9th/10th place points.