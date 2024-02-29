2024 Men’s Big Ten Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 MEN’S BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES (AFTER DAY ONE)

Indiana – 128 points Michigan – 108 points Wisconsin & Penn State – 102 points – Ohio State – 100 points Minnesota – 98 points Purdue – 96 points Northwestern – 94 points

THURSDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

The first full day of the 2024 Men’s Big Ten Championships are here. This morning’s prelims session will be a short one, featuring heats of the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free. Following the conclusion of the 50 free, 1-meter diving prelims will commence.

Michigan standout Gal Groumi comes into this morning as the top seed in the 200 IM, where he holds a season best of 1:42.67. Ohio State’s Tristan Jankovics has been 1:42.76 this season, while IU’s Luke Barr has been 1:42 as well, coming in as the 3rd seed with a 1:42.88. Barr has been having an excellent season, so definitely keep an eye on him. Meanwhile, Groumi holds a career best of 1:41.09, which means the Big Ten meet record of 1:41.05 could very well be in play today.

The Wolverines also come in with the top seed in the 50 free this morning, where Bence Szabados is entered with a 19.22. Of course, the seeding in the 50 is tight, seeing another handful of guys entered under 19.5. Szabados was excellent on the 200 medley relay last night, anchoring Michigan’s team in 18.60, which was the fastest free split in the field. Penn State’s Victor Baganha was right there as well, anchoring in 18.65 last night, while Ohio State’s Daniel Baltes split 18.62.

Ohio State’s Tomas Navikonis comes in with the top time in the 500 free, entering with his season best of 4:15.65.

500 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 4:06.32 – Kieran Smith, Texas (2020)

Big Ten Record: 4:08.60 – Peter Vanderkaay, Michigan (2006)

Big Ten Championship Record: 4:09.29 – Felix Auboeck, Michigan (2018)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.74

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:36.34 – Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)

Big Ten Record: 1:40.23 – Vini Lanza, Indiana (2019)

Big Ten Championship Record: 1:41.05 – Vini Lanza, Indiana (2019)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.03

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

50 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 17.63 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

Big Ten Record: 18.69 – Bowe Becker, Minnesota (2018)

Big Ten Championship Record: 18.69 – Bowe Becker, Minnesota (2018)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.82

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS: