Ursuline Girls and Salesianum Boys Defend Titles At Delaware HS State Champs

2024 DIAA High School State Championship

February 21-24, 2024

Rawstrom Natatorium, Newark, DE

SCY (25 yards)

Results

The 2024 Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA) State Championships were held on the campus of the University of Delaware this past weekend. The Ursuline Academy girls came away with their 2nd straight title, while the Salesianum boys captured their 8th consecutive title.

Top 3 Teams – Girls:

Ursuline Academy – 357.5 Charter School of Wilmington – 262 Tower Hill School – 205

Top 3 Teams – Boys:

Salesianum School – 361 St. Mark’s – 259 Newark Charter – 171

Girls’ Recap

With only two event wins total, Ursuline’s victory was fueled largely by their depth. Both of their event titles came from relays, with the team of Caitlin Horning (26.92), Bella Caraballo (30.13), Eliza Johnson (25.39) and Samantha Weinert (24.49) opening with a time of 1:46.93 to take the 200 medley relay. Weinert (25.53) and Horning (24.68) were also members of the winning 200 freestyle relay, where they teamed up with Mia Devlin (24.58) and Taylor Aiello to record a 1:40.87.

Brandywine senior and Ohio State commit Rachel Bockrath secured victories in the 100 and 200 freestyle, bringing her total number of individual high school state titles to eight. Bockrath stopped the clock in a personal best and record time of 1:45.98 in prelims of the 200 free, then won the event by nearly eight seconds in finals with a 1:46:76. She also logged a best time and broke her own record en route to winning the 100 with a 49.01 in finals.

Also winning two events Auburn commit Georgia Colborn. The Charter School of Wilmington senior took 1st in the 100 back and 100 fly for the second year in a row, hitting season best times of 55.90 and 55.44, respectively. Colborn’s performances put her just shy of her best times, which stand at 55.27 and 54.35.

Colborn also delivered an anchor leg of 52.16 on her team’s winning 400 freestyle relay, where she was joined by Allie Phillips (53.62), Abigail Dilworth (57.57), and Victoria Phillips (55.18) to post a 3:38.53 and narrowly beat Ursuline (3:38.85). Allie Phillips was an individual winner also, recording a best time of 2:06.46 to capture the 200 IM.

Other Event Winners:

50 free: Alyssa Napier (Conrad) – 23.77

1-meter diving: Madelyn Hiller (Newark) – 400.65

500 free: Anna Mumford (Sussex) – 5:02.79

100 breast: Gracie Maughan (Sussex) – 1:04.59

Boys’ Recap

Similar to the girls’ side of the meet, Salesianum took home the team title thanks to their depth. Their lone individual victor was sophomore Tim Hanway, who touched 1st in the 500 in a time of 4:40.54. He was slightly faster in prelims, where he hit a personal best of 4:39.16.

Salesianum’s medley relay team of Bryce Patterson (24.39), Nolan Burns (27.44), Ben Lutcher (23.63), and Dylan Ristenbatt also delivered a win with a 1:37.31, putting them just two tenths ahead of the runner-up team from Conrad.

Sanford junior Carson Kalish collected titles in both of his individual events. He opened with a 1:51.54 in the 200 IM, good for a new personal best by over two seconds.Shortly after, Kalish clocked a best time of 49.88 to win the 100 fly, putting him over a second ahead of the rest of the field.

Conrad’s Aaron Stevens also won both of his individual events. The senior touched 1st in the 100 free at 44.63, just a hundredth shy of the best time that he set this past December. Stevens then defended his title in the 100 breast, hitting a 55.28 to take 1st by over three seconds.

St. Mark’s swept the freestyle relays, with the team of Cameron Byrd, Nicholas Lennon, Sean Kemske, and Kevin Waldron combining for a 1:26.50 in the 200. Lennon swapped out with Aidan Walsh in the 400, where the squad put up a winning time of 3:10.34.

Other Event Winners: