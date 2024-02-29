2024 Big Ten Men: Michigan Puts 4 Into 200 IM ‘A’ Final (Ups/Mids/Downs)

2024 MEN’S BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES (AFTER DAY ONE)

Indiana – 128 points Michigan – 108 points Wisconsin & Penn State – 102 points – Ohio State – 100 points Minnesota – 98 points Purdue – 96 points Northwestern – 94 points

Despite winning both relays on night 1, the Indiana men only have two finalists tonight. Notably, Michigan, Ohio State, Wisconsin all have more. While most events are evenly distributed, the 50 free will be big for Ohio State while the 200 IM will be big for Michigan in the A final and Indiana in the B final.

It will be expected that Ohio State will take the lead after the 50 free but Michigan will most likely grab the lead after the 200 IM. With diving and the relay to close the night, that is when things will get more complex.

Diving, as always, will play a factor. There are only 29 divers in the 1 meter and Ohio State has seven entries but Indiana is historically known for diving as well. The 400 medley relay cannot be forgotten where Indiana comes in with the top time this season as well as the favorite after winning the 200 medley last night.

Michigan Indiana Penn St Ohio St Northwestern Minnesota Wisconsin Purdue 500 Free 1/2/3 0/2/1 0/0/0 4/0/1 1/0/0 1/0/2 1/3/0 0/1/1 200 IM 4/1/1 1/5/0 0/0/0 0/1/0 0/1/3 1/0/2 2/0/2 0/0/0 50 Free 2/0/1 1/3/0 1/1/2 1/2/0 0/0/1 0/0/2 3/0/0 0/2/2 7/3/5 2/10/1 1/1/2 5/3/1 1/1/4 2/0/6 6/3/2 0/3/3

Compared to last year, Michigan and Ohio State did around the same on day 1 while Indiana had slightly more A finalists last year compared to this year.