WATCH: Jassen Yep Clocks 1:50.40 200 Breast, Leads IU 1-2-3-4 Sweep (Day 4 Race Videos)

2024 MEN’S BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Men’s Big Ten Swimming and Diving Championship meet is a wrap. Catch up on the available race videos from the final day, below. Thanks to Purdue Men’s Swimming, The Big Ten, and Indiana Swim and Dive for making these videos public on YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

MEN’s 1650 FREESTYLE — FINALS

NCAA Record: 14:12.08, Robert Finke (FLOR) — 2020

Big Ten Record: 14:22.88, Felix Auboeck (MICH) — 2017

Big Ten Championship Record: 14:29.25, Felix Auboeck (MICH) – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 14:37.31

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 14:53.84

Top 8 Finishers:

Ohio State sophomore Sam Campbell was victorious in the men’s 1650 free, winning by nearly three seconds. Building upon his 7th place showing in the 500 free and 5th place ranking in the 400 IM, he shattered his previous 1650 best by over five seconds. Campbell split 26-high to 27-low the whole way (after the first 50), before dropping down to 26-mid, 26-low, and 25-mid over the final three 50s. He was 9th in this event a year ago, where he finished with a personal best of 15:06.04.

Race video currently unavailable.

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:35.73 – Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016)

Big Ten Record: 1:37.58 – Tyler Clary, Michigan (2009)

Big Ten Championship Record: 1:38.22 – Brendan Burns , Indiana (2023)

, Indiana (2023) NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:39.13

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:40.62

Top 8 Finishers:

An exciting race unfolded in the 200 back, with defending champion Brendan Burns facing a tough battle from teammate Kai Van Westering. The two touched just 0.24 apart at the finish, with Burns grabbing gold (1:39.50). Van Westering finished in 1:39.74, a best time by over a second. The two Hoosier teammates were the only individuals under 1:41, both clearing the field by over two seconds.

1-2 in the 200 back! 🥇🥈@_brendanburns wins his fourth 200 back title, van Westering shadowing him! pic.twitter.com/gE6ST7sgDO — Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) March 2, 2024

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 39.90 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

Big Ten Record: 40.83 – Bowe Becker, Minnesota (2019)

Big Ten Championship Record: 41.38 – Ruslan Gaziev, Ohio State (2023)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.50

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 42.32

Top 8 Finishers:

After a second place finish in the 50 free, Michigan senior Bence Szabados secured his first individual title. Stopping the clock in 42.09, he reset his personal best from today’s prelim session (42.31). Wisconsin sophomore Taiko Torepe-Ormsby almost completed the sprint free double, touching just 0.01 behind Szabados for silver. Torepe-Ormsby was the only swimmer to break 19 seconds in the 50 free final earlier this week.

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:46.91 – Leon Marchand, Arizona State (20232)

Big Ten Record: 1:48.76 – Max McHugh, Minnesota (2022)

Big Ten Championship Record: 1:49.45 – Max McHugh, Minnesota (2022)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:51.09

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:52.94

Top 8 Finishers:

IU breaststroke was on full display again, as they swept the top four places. Jassen Yep led the way for the Hoosiers, posting a new best time of 1:50.40. His previous best stood at 1:50.71, which he recorded in November at the Ohio State Invitational. Josh Matheny (1:51.50), Toby Barnett (1:51.95), and Maxwell Reich (1:52.07) were 2nd, 3rd, and 4th.

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:37.35 – Jack Conger, Texas (2017)

Big Ten Record: 1:38.71 – Brendan Burns , Indiana (2022)

, Indiana (2022) Big Ten Championship Record: 1:39.22 – Brendan Burns , Indiana (2021)

, Indiana (2021) NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.16

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:42.57

Top 8 Finishers:

After winning the 200 back/200 fly double over the past few years, Brendan Burns was denied this time around. Michigan’s Gal Cohen Groumi had a great swim, breaking 1:40 for the first time in his career. He hit the wall in 1:39.60, undercutting his previous lifetime best of 1:40.20 from the 2023 B1G Ten Championships. Cohen Groumi was 2nd to Burns last year, so he upgrades to gold this time around, building upon his 1st place 200 IM performance from Thursday.

Race video currently unavailable.

MEN’s 400 FREESTYLE RELAY — FINALS

NCAA Record: 2:44.07 – Florida (2023)

Big Ten Record: 2:47.11 — Indiana (2018)

Big Ten Championship Record: 2:47.16 — Ohio State (2022)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:50.44

Top 8 Finishers:

Indiana University – 2:48.19 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut) University of Michigan – 2:48.45 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut) University of Wisconsin – 2:50.48 Ohio State University – 2:50.88 University of Minnesota – 2:51.51 Penn State University – 2:52.73 Purdue University – 2:53.18 Northwestern University – 2:53.92

Indiana and Michigan battled the whole way in the 400 free relay. Indiana’s Tomer Frankel opened the relay with a 42.25 split, which gave them the lead. Gal Cohen Groumi, who claimed 200 fly gold earlier in the session, opened in a swift 42.52 to keep the Wolverines in contention. 100 free champ Bence Szabados grabbed control of the race for Michigan, splitting 41.21 to give them a full second advantage. Indiana’s Rafael Miroslaw battled back on the third leg, putting them only 0.01 behind Michigan with one leg to go.

Mikkel Lee of Indiana split 41.76 to anchor the Hoosiers to relay gold (2:48.19), with Jack Wilkening (42.03) turning in the 2nd fastest split on Michigan’s silver medal relay (2:48.45).