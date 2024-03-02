WATCH: Indiana’s Tomer Frankel Hits 44.32 100 Fly At 2024 Big Tens (Days 1-3 Race Videos)

2024 MEN’S BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Did you miss the action from the first three days of the 2024 B1G Ten Championships? No worries, we’ve got some of the race videos below. Thanks to Purdue Men’s Swimming, The Big Ten, and Indiana Swim and Dive for making these videos public on YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY — FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:20.67, NC State – 2023 NCAA Championships

Big Ten Record: 1:21.52, Indiana – 2023 NCAA Championships

Big Ten Championship Record: 1:22.13, Ohio State – 2022 Big Ten Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.71

Full Results:

Indiana – 1:22.17 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut) Penn State – 1:22.93 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut) Michigan – 1:23.33 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut) Purdue – 1:24.07 Wisconsin – 1:24.10 Minnesota – 1:24.38 Northwestern – 1:24.85 Ohio State – 1:24.95

Indiana opened the 2024 Big Ten Championships with a decisive 200 medley relay win, as the quartet of Brendan Burns (20.98), Finn Brooks (22.91), Tomer Frankel (19.41), and Gavin Wight (18.87) clocked a time of 1:22.17. They narrowly missed the championship record (1:22.13) by 0.04, but did record a sizable new season best time.

With the exception of Brooks’ 22.91 split, Burns, Frankel, and Wight posted their fastest splits of the season. The split from Frankel was particularly promising, as his 19.41 time is not only a season best split, but faster than he swam on the Big Ten record-setting relay at the 2023 NCAA Championships.

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY — FINAL

NCAA Record: 6:03.42, Texas – 2023 NCAA Championships

Big Ten Record: 6:06.01, Indiana – 2018 NCAA Championships

Big Ten Championship Record: 6:09.85, Michigan – 2014 Big Ten Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 6:16.02

Full Results:

Indiana – 6:10.86 Ohio State – 6:12.39 Michigan – 6:13.64 Wisconsin – 6:16.63 Minnesota – 6:19.49 Northwestern – 6:21.94 Penn State – 6:24.79 Purdue – 6:25.31

Indiana completed their sweep of the day one relays, as Rafael Miroslaw (1:32.32), Tomer Frankel (1:32.32), Kai Van Westering (1:32.97), and Brendan Burns (1:33.25) touched in a final time of 6:10.86. They almost matched their winning time from last year to the hundredth, checking-in just 0.06 behind last year’s mark.

MEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 4:06.32 – Kieran Smith, Texas (2020)

Big Ten Record: 4:08.60 – Peter Vanderkaay, Michigan (2006)

Big Ten Championship Record: 4:09.29 – Felix Auboeck, Michigan (2018)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.74

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:14.36

Top 8 Finishers:

Wisconsin junior Yigit Aslan had a great swim in the 500 free, grabbing the Big Ten title in a new best time of 4:11.20. Trailing Minnesota’s Bar Soloveychik with 50 to go, Aslan split 23.64 on the final 50 to secure victory. Aslan was 5th at these championships a year ago, where he hit the touchpad in 4:15.20. He dropped to 4:13.35 in today’s prelims before his massive 4:11.20 best time.

Race video currently unavailable.

MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:36.34 – Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)

Big Ten Record: 1:40.23 – Vini Lanza, Indiana (2019)

Big Ten Championship Record: 1:41.05 – Vini Lanza, Indiana (2019)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.03

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:43.14

Top 8 Finishers:

Michigan claimed four of the top five spots in the men’s 200 IM final, with Gal Cohen Groumi defending his title. He finished in a time of 1:40.48, which breaks the Big Ten Championship record and marks a new best time. Cohen Groumi’s clocking is his first ever sub-1:41 performance, as he eclipsed his previous lifetime best of 1:41.09 from the 2022 NCAA Championships.

Race video currently unavailable.

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 17.63 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

Big Ten Record: 18.69 – Bowe Becker, Minnesota (2018)

Big Ten Championship Record: 18.69 – Bowe Becker, Minnesota (2018)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.82

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 19.21

Top 8 Finishers:

Wisconsin’s Taiko Torepe-Ormsby was simply dominant in the 50 free final. He clocked 18.76 to win the Big Ten title, breaking 19 seconds for the first time. He also finished under the NCAA ‘A’ cut time of 18.82, securing his ticket for the NCAA Championships next month. Torepe-Ormsby touched for a best time of 19.66 (exhibition) at last year’s Big Ten Championships, so his time marks a 0.90 improvement from last year.

Race video currently unavailable.

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY — FINALS

NCAA Record: 2:58.32 — Florida (2023)

Big Ten Record: 2:59.09 — Indiana (2023)

Big Ten Championship Record: 3:00.95 — Indiana (2022)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:04.96

Top 8 Finishers:

Indiana University – 3:01.61 University of Michigan – 3:03.13 Penn State University – 3:05.06 University of Minnesota – 3:05.34 Purdue University – 3:06.94 University of Wisconsin – 3:08.05 Ohio State University – 3:08.05 Northwestern University – 3:08.66

Indiana University defended their B1G title in the 400 medley relay, hitting the wall in a time of 3:01.61. The defending NCAA champion in the 100 back, Brendan Burns, led them off in 45.00. Josh Matheny (51.09), Tomer Frankel (43.88), and Rafael Miroslaw (41.64) comprised the rest of the winning squad.

HOO-SIER RELAY. 🥇 9️⃣ straight in the 400 medley relay! pic.twitter.com/OPb79YgDLe — Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) March 1, 2024

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 42.80 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

Big Ten Record: 44.04 – Tomer Frankel, Indiana (2023)

Big Ten Championship Record: 44.50 – Gal Groumi , Michigan (2023)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.64

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 45.57

Top 8 Finishers:

Indiana senior Tomer Frankel held his top seed from the prelims, winning the B1G Ten title in 44.32. He established an early lead, splitting 20.43 on the opening 50 before closing in 23.89. The defending champion, Michigan’s Gal Cohen Groumi, who also won yesterday’s 200 IM, touched in 44.60 for runner-up status. He clocked 44.50 en route to the win last year.

TOMER ON TOP. 🥇 Meet record 44.32! pic.twitter.com/s4tfspibTG — Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) March 1, 2024

MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 3:28.82 – Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)

Big Ten Record: 3:35.98 – Tyler Clary, Michigan (2009)

Big Ten Championship Record: 3:38.03 – Tyler Clary, Michigan (2009)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:38.90

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 3:42.99

Top 8 Finishers:

Wisconsin sophomore Dominik Mark Torok bagged another Badger win, finishing in a time of 3:41.69. He won the event last year with his best time of 3:39.96, indicating he may have more in store for next month’s NCAA Championships.

Race video currently unavailable.

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:29.15 – Dean Farris, Harvard (2019)

Big Ten Record: 1:29.63 – Blake Pieroni, Indiana (2018)

Big Ten Championship Record: 1:31.14 – Blake Pieroni, Indiana (2018)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.74

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:32.85

Top 8 Finishers:

One of the closest races of championship season unfolded in the 200 free. Touching just 0.02 apart at the finish, Ohio State’s Tomas Navikonis and Indiana’s Rafael Miroslaw battled the whole way. Miroslaw took the race out stronger, leading through the first 175. Navikonis blasted a 23.10 closing 50 split to Miroslaw’s 23.43, just clipping Miroslaw at the finish. Navikonis won in 1:32.01, improving upon his 4th place finish (1:33.60) from last year. Miroslaw was 3rd in this event last year and won the B1G Ten Title in 2021, so he now adds a 2nd place finish to his impressive resume.

Race video currently unavailable.

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 49.69 – Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018)

Big Ten Record: 49.69 – Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018)

Big Ten Championship Record: 50.19 – Max McHugh, Minnesota (2021)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.10

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 51.90

Top 8 Finishers:

Penn State’s Mariano Lazzerini outpaced a plethora of Indiana breaststrokers in the championship final, grabbing the win in a new best time of 51.08. He trailed by well over half a second after the first 50, but posted a sub-27 closing 50 split (26.96) to secure victory.

Race video currently unavailable.

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 43.35 – Luca Urlando, Georgia (2022)

Big Ten Record: 43.61 – Brendan Burns , Indiana (2023)

, Indiana (2023) Big Ten Championship Record: 44.31 – Brendan Burns , Indiana (2022)

, Indiana (2022) NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.71

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 45.70

Top 8 Finishers:

The 2023 NCAA Champion staked his claim on the 100 back B1G Ten title, winning in dominant fashion. Clearing the field by over six tenths, Indiana senior Brendan Burns hit the wall in 44.62. He was the only swimmer to break 45 seconds in the final, with PSU’s Cooper Morley (45.27) touching 2nd and Michigan’s Jack Wilkening (45.57) finishing 3rd. Of note, Morley posted a big best time of 44.74 during today’s prelims, but that time would’ve still earned him 2nd place.

BRENDAN. BURNS. 🔥 His third-straight 100 back title! pic.twitter.com/6h7SBXO4MV — Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) March 1, 2024

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE RELAY — FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:13.35 — Florida (2023)

Big Ten Record: 1:15.28 — Ohio State (2022)

Big Ten Championship Record: 1:15.28 — Ohio State (2022)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:16.80

Top 8 Finishers:

University of Wisconsin – 1:15.35 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut) University of Michigan – 1:16.15 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut) Indiana University – 1:16.19 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut) Penn State University – 1:17.24 Ohio State University – 1:17.43 Purdue University – 1:17.80 University of Minnesota – 1:17.86 Northwestern University – 1:18.55

Wisconsin was unstoppable in the men’s 200 freestyle relay. 50 free champion Taiko Torepe-Ormsby got things started with an 18.90 opening split, his second sub-19 within the past two days. Andrew Benson (18.49), Ben Wiegand (18.87), and Christopher Morris (19.09) combined for a final time of 1:15.35, scaring the B1G Ten record. The Badgers have showcased some strong sprint free depth over the past few days in Columbus, with three swimmers splitting under 19-seconds (and a 19.0 to narrowly make it four).