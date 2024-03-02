14-Year-Old Luke Mijatovic Goes 1:49 in the 200 Meter Free; Faster than Thorpe

2024 CALIFORNIA/NEVADA SECTIONALS
- February 29-March 3, 2024
- Novato, California
- Long Course Meters (50 meters), Prelims/Finals
- Live Results
14-year-old Luka Mijatovic broke his second National Age Group Record in as many days on Friday evening in Novato, California. He posted a 1:49.63 in the 200 meter freestyle, cracking his own record of 1:50.40 done at last summer’s Junior National Championships.
Like on Thursday, where he broke the 1500 free record in 15:26.73, he was way more focused on the back-end of this 200 free than he was in his prior record swim. While he opened about six-tenths slower on Friday, he closed more than 1.1 seconds better to break the record.
Splits Comparison:
|Mijatovic
|Mijatovic
|Old Record – 2023 Junior Nationals
|
New Record – 2024 Sectionals
|50
|26.02
|26.64
|100
|28.25
|27.48
|150
|28.19
|28.73
|200
|27.94
|26.78
|1:50.40
|1:49.63
The swim also puts Mijatovic under the 14-year-olds Australian Record held by Ian Thorpe, the global gold standard for age group freestylers. Thorpe was 1:50.07 as a 14-year-old, when he became the youngest male to ever represent Australia internationally.
Mijatovic, who turns 15 on April 22, is down to his last few weeks as a 13-14 swimmer, where he holds the National Age Group Records in eight different events.
This swim in the 200 free gives him another Olympic Trials cut, sliding under the standard of 1:49.99. He already has cuts in the 400, 800, and 1500 freestyles.
Mijatovic’s 15-year-old teammate Songrui Wu finished 2nd in 1:50.94. That’s a huge time drop from the 1:52.56 he swam at Summer Juniors. That is the 7th-best 200 free by an American 15 & under in the last decade.
Further results will be added when they become available.
Other Day 2 Highlights
- Shareef Elaydi of the Santa Clara Swim Club won the 100 fly in 55.60. Another 14-year-old, his personal best is 54.73 from Junior Nationals – which ranks him 4th all-time in the age group. He doesn’t age up until June.
- While the meet has been dominated by junior-age swimmers, the boys’ 100 breaststroke was led by a trio of pros. Evgenii Somov won in 1:00.83, Tom Higdon was 2nd in 1:01.88, and Ben Cono was 3rd in 1:02.23. That swim by Higdon was a new lifetime-best at 25-years-old, improving his previous best of 1:02.05 (which already made him an Olympic Trials qualifier).
- Bailey Hartman of the Crow Canyon Sharks won the 100 fly in 1:00.72 and the 200 free in 2:03.20. Her fellow Virginia commit Raya Mellott won the 100 breast in 1:10.31.
anyone there know what he went in his 400 IM if it happened yet?
Goodness, nearly closing with his opening split.