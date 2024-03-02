14-Year-Old Luke Mijatovic Goes 1:49 in the 200 Meter Free; Faster than Thorpe

2024 CALIFORNIA/NEVADA SECTIONALS

February 29-March 3, 2024

Novato, California

Long Course Meters (50 meters), Prelims/Finals

Live Results

14-year-old Luka Mijatovic broke his second National Age Group Record in as many days on Friday evening in Novato, California. He posted a 1:49.63 in the 200 meter freestyle, cracking his own record of 1:50.40 done at last summer’s Junior National Championships.

Like on Thursday, where he broke the 1500 free record in 15:26.73, he was way more focused on the back-end of this 200 free than he was in his prior record swim. While he opened about six-tenths slower on Friday, he closed more than 1.1 seconds better to break the record.

Splits Comparison:

Mijatovic Mijatovic Old Record – 2023 Junior Nationals New Record – 2024 Sectionals 50 26.02 26.64 100 28.25 27.48 150 28.19 28.73 200 27.94 26.78 1:50.40 1:49.63

The swim also puts Mijatovic under the 14-year-olds Australian Record held by Ian Thorpe, the global gold standard for age group freestylers. Thorpe was 1:50.07 as a 14-year-old, when he became the youngest male to ever represent Australia internationally.

Mijatovic, who turns 15 on April 22, is down to his last few weeks as a 13-14 swimmer, where he holds the National Age Group Records in eight different events.

This swim in the 200 free gives him another Olympic Trials cut, sliding under the standard of 1:49.99. He already has cuts in the 400, 800, and 1500 freestyles.

Mijatovic’s 15-year-old teammate Songrui Wu finished 2nd in 1:50.94. That’s a huge time drop from the 1:52.56 he swam at Summer Juniors. That is the 7th-best 200 free by an American 15 & under in the last decade.

Further results will be added when they become available.

Other Day 2 Highlights