Luka Mijatovic Re-Breaks 13-14 National Age Group Record in 1500 Meter Freestyle

2024 California/Nevada Sectionals

February 29-March 3, 2024

Novato, California

Long Course Meters (50 meters), Prelims/Finals

Live Results

Luka Mijatovic has only about 7 weeks to go before her turns 15, and is taking one last assault on the 13-14 National Age Group Record books this weekend in Novato, California.

He kicked off his meet on Thursday evening by swimming a 15:26.73 in the 1500 meter freestyle. That takes another few tenths off his own record of 15:27.38 that he set last July at Junior Nationals, which in turn broke the oldest National Age Group Record on the books in the US – Jesse Vassallo’s 1976 swim of 15:31.03.

Mijatovic was clearly toying with different pacing in this swim. In his last record-setting race, he was out in 4:02.59 at the 400 meter mark and swam 4:08.35 in his last 400 meters. This time around, he was 4:05.05 in his first 400 and closed in 4:04.83.

He really seemed to punch-the-gas in this swim around the 800 meter mark.

Splits Comparison:

MIJATOVIC MIJATOVIC July 2023/Old Record Feb 2024/New Record 100 57.11 58.57 200 1:01.24 (1:58.35) 1:01.85 (2:00.42) 300 1:02.05 (3:00.40) 1:01.97 (3:02.39) 400 1:02.19 (4:02.59) 1:02.66 (4:05.05) 500 1:02.28 (5:04.87) 1:02.51 (5:07.56) 600 1:02.51 (6:07.38) 1:02.58 (6:10.14) 700 1:02.30 (7:09.68) 1:02.64 (7:12.78) 800 1:02.28 (8:11.96) 1:02.57 (8:15.35) 900 1:02.39 (9:14.35) 1:02.29 (9:17.64) 1000 1:02.19 (10:16.54) 1:02.28 (10:19.92) 1100 1:02.49 (11:19.03) 1:01.98 (11:21.90) 1200 1:02.89 (12:21.92) 1:02.01 (12:23.91) 1300 1:03.07 (13:24.99) 1:01.99 (13:25.90) 1400 1:02.29 (14:27.28) 1:01.26 (15:27.16) 1500 1:00.10 (15:27.38) 59.57 (15:26.73)

Mijatovic, who is qualified for this summer’s US Olympic Trials, turns 15 on April 22.

U.S. Boys 13-14 1500 Freestyle All-Time Rankings

Mijatovic is also scheduled to swim the 200 free and 400 IM on Friday, the 200 fly and 400 free on Saturday, and the 800 free on Sunday. He is the current National Age Group Record holder in the 200, 400, 800, and 1500 freestyles in long course in the 13-14 age group, in addition to four records he holds in yards.

The 400 IM is a record he holds in yards and not meters. He has been 4:30.79 in long course, while Michael Phelps‘ long course record is 4:24.77.

The 200 fly is also an intriguing race for him later in the meet; he has a best of 2:10.43, but hasn’t swum the race since July, and has only swum it four times in his career in long course.

Other Day 1 Winners/Highlights: