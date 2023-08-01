14 Year Old Luka Mijatovic Breaks Oldest NAG In The Books With 15:27.38 1500 Freestyle

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

MONDAY NIGHT HEAT SHEETS

BOYS’ 1500 METER FREESTYLE – FASTEST HEAT

Jr World: 14:46.09 – Franko Grgic (2019)

Meet: 15:16.62 – Johannes Calloni (2016)

Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 15:31.03 – Jesse Vassallo (1976)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 15:03.91 – Bobby Hackett (1976)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 14:45.29 – Larsen Jensen (2004)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 15:39.89

Podium:

Isaac Fleig (TST), 15:19.90 Luke Whitlock (FAST), 15:22.22 Luka Mijatovic (PLS), 15:27.38 William Mulgrew (CRIM), 15:29.82 Nathan Szobota (NOVA), 15:29.87 Jacob Pins (DMSF), 15:31.13 Bobby DiNunzio (TIDE), 15:32.78 Aiden Hammer (KING), 15:33.69

14 year old Luka Mijatovic has broken the oldest national age group (NAG) record in the books swimming a 15:27.38 in the 1500 freestyle while at Summer Junior Nationals in Irvine. Mijatovic’s time tonight broke the previous record of 15:31.03 set by Jesse Vassallo back in 1976.

U.S. Boys 13-14 1500 Freestyle All-Time Rankings

Back at US Nationals in Indianapolis last month, Mijatovic was just off of the record as he swam a 15:32.18.

Because of the date of Vassallo’s old record, Mijatovic’s splits are being compared to Lleyton Plattel‘s swim from 2017 Summer Nationals.

Split Comparison:

Mijatovic Plattel 100 57.11 58.36 200 1:01.24 (1:58.35) 1:02.47 (2:00.83) 300 1:02.05 (3:00.40) 1:03.25 (3:04.08) 400 1:02.19 (4:02.59) 1:02.91 (4:06.99) 500 1:02.28 (5:04.87) 1:02.82 (5:09.81) 600 1:02.51 (6:07.38) 1:02.92 (6:12.73) 700 1:02.30 (7:09.68) 1:03.24 (7:15.97) 800 1:02.28 (8:11.96) 1:03.55 (8:19.52) 900 1:02.39 (9:14.35) 1:03.07 (9:22.59) 1000 1:02.19 (10:16.54) 1:02.99 (10:25.58) 1100 1:02.49 (11:19.03) 1:02.83 (11:28.41) 1200 1:02.89 (12:21.92) 1:02.43 (12:30.84) 1300 1:03.07 (13:24.99) 1:02.33 (13:33.17) 1400 1:02.29 (14:27.28) 1:01.90 (14:35.07) 1500 1:00.10 (15:27.38) 1:00.29 (15:35.36)

The key to Mijatovic’s race was not going above the 1:03 mark. Mijatovic only did so once, compared to Plattel who did so four times.

Mijatovic now holds the 200, 400, 800, and 1500 freestyle LCM NAG records for the 13-14 age group. Mijatovic broke Thomas Heilman‘s 200 free LCM NAG during a time trial at US Nationals, and re-broke his own NAG records at US Nationals in the 400 and 800 freestyles.

Tonight’s swim was Mijatovic’s first race of the meet. He will have a chance to re-break his own records in the 200, 400, and 800 freestyles this week. He also is entered in the 400 IM.