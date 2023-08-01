Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

14 Year Old Luka Mijatovic Breaks Oldest NAG In The Books With 15:27.38 1500 Freestyle

Comments: 12

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

MONDAY NIGHT HEAT SHEETS

BOYS’ 1500 METER FREESTYLE – FASTEST HEAT

  • Jr World: 14:46.09 – Franko Grgic (2019)
  • Meet: 15:16.62 – Johannes Calloni (2016)
  • Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 15:31.03 – Jesse Vassallo (1976)
  • Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 15:03.91 – Bobby Hackett (1976)
  • Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 14:45.29 – Larsen Jensen (2004)
  • 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 15:39.89

Podium:

  1. Isaac Fleig (TST), 15:19.90
  2. Luke Whitlock (FAST), 15:22.22
  3. Luka Mijatovic (PLS), 15:27.38
  4. William Mulgrew (CRIM), 15:29.82
  5. Nathan Szobota (NOVA), 15:29.87
  6. Jacob Pins (DMSF), 15:31.13
  7. Bobby DiNunzio (TIDE), 15:32.78
  8. Aiden Hammer (KING), 15:33.69

14 year old Luka Mijatovic has broken the oldest national age group (NAG) record in the books swimming a 15:27.38 in the 1500 freestyle while at Summer Junior Nationals in Irvine. Mijatovic’s time tonight broke the previous record of 15:31.03 set by Jesse Vassallo back in 1976.

U.S. Boys 13-14 1500 Freestyle All-Time Rankings

  1. Luka Mijatovic — 15:27.38 (2023)
  2. Jesse Vassallo — 15:31.03 (1976)
  3. Lleyton Plattel — 15:35.36 (2017)
  4. Andrew Abruzzo — 15:36.03 (2014)
  5. Michael Phelps — 15:39.08 (2000)

Back at US Nationals in Indianapolis last month, Mijatovic was just off of the record as he swam a 15:32.18.

Because of the date of Vassallo’s old record, Mijatovic’s splits are being compared to Lleyton Plattels swim from 2017 Summer Nationals.

Split Comparison:

Mijatovic Plattel
100 57.11 58.36
200 1:01.24 (1:58.35)
1:02.47 (2:00.83)
300 1:02.05 (3:00.40)
1:03.25 (3:04.08)
400 1:02.19 (4:02.59)
1:02.91 (4:06.99)
500 1:02.28 (5:04.87)
1:02.82 (5:09.81)
600 1:02.51 (6:07.38)
1:02.92 (6:12.73)
700 1:02.30 (7:09.68)
1:03.24 (7:15.97)
800 1:02.28 (8:11.96)
1:03.55 (8:19.52)
900 1:02.39 (9:14.35)
1:03.07 (9:22.59)
1000 1:02.19 (10:16.54)
1:02.99 (10:25.58)
1100 1:02.49 (11:19.03)
1:02.83 (11:28.41)
1200 1:02.89 (12:21.92)
1:02.43 (12:30.84)
1300 1:03.07 (13:24.99)
1:02.33 (13:33.17)
1400 1:02.29 (14:27.28)
1:01.90 (14:35.07)
1500 1:00.10 (15:27.38)
1:00.29 (15:35.36)

The key to Mijatovic’s race was not going above the 1:03 mark. Mijatovic only did so once, compared to Plattel who did so four times.

Mijatovic now holds the 200, 400, 800, and 1500 freestyle LCM NAG records for the 13-14 age group. Mijatovic broke Thomas Heilman‘s 200 free LCM NAG during a time trial at US Nationals, and re-broke his own NAG records at US Nationals in the 400 and 800 freestyles.

Tonight’s swim was Mijatovic’s first race of the meet. He will have a chance to re-break his own records in the 200, 400, and 800 freestyles this week. He also is entered in the 400 IM.

In This Story

12
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

12 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Wethorn
5 minutes ago

Vassallo was a legend. Can’t believe that record lasted this long.

1
0
Reply
NCSwimFan
6 minutes ago

Vassallo’s record stood for 47 years. That’s 3.35x Luka Mijatovic’s lifespan. Incredible achievement by Mijatovic, and have to tip your cap to Vassallo for setting the bar so high. What an unreal record.

3
0
Reply
This Guy
15 minutes ago

Bobby Hackett’s 15/16 record is nasty!

1
0
Reply
Fukuoka Gold
18 minutes ago

He’s following Thorpe/Hackett trajectory.

The future of men’s distance is great in USA

4
0
Reply
DLswim
21 minutes ago

Incredible swim! Congratulations!

1
0
Reply
Monkeyseemonkeydoodoo
21 minutes ago

With the way this kid is progressing, he might be the first to finally break 3:40 in the 400 and Zhang’s 800 🤣

0
-3
Reply
Swimguy94
Reply to  Monkeyseemonkeydoodoo
12 minutes ago

Sam short will break 3:40 first
But agreed on Zhang
Surely this kid will be sub 3:39 first though lol

1
-2
Reply
NCSwimFan
Reply to  Swimguy94
5 minutes ago

Wouldn’t shock me if Hafnaoui breaks 3:39 first. He’s done some incredible things and is still young for the 400.

1
-1
Reply
KSW
Reply to  Monkeyseemonkeydoodoo
7 minutes ago

y’all are so quick to overreact 😭

3
0
Reply
HeGetsItDoneAgain
22 minutes ago

dude just blows massive chunks off his PBs every time

1
0
Reply
DirtSwimmer
25 minutes ago

Obviously amazing swim by Luka, but it blows my mind that in a sport where times are always progressing, a record had stood for nearly 50 years before being broken. I guess it just shows how good Vasallo was for his time. Hopefully we will soon see Luka take down Hackett’s record which is now the oldest in the books

Last edited 24 minutes ago by DirtSwimmer
10
0
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Government & Law and Economics at Lafayette College. There she is …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!