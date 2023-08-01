14 Year Old Luka Mijatovic Breaks Oldest NAG In The Books With 15:27.38 1500 Freestyle

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 31 – August 4, 2023
- Prelims 9AM, finals 5PM (Pacific Time)
- LCM (50 meters)
- William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California, United States
BOYS’ 1500 METER FREESTYLE – FASTEST HEAT
- Jr World: 14:46.09 – Franko Grgic (2019)
- Meet: 15:16.62 – Johannes Calloni (2016)
Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 15:31.03 – Jesse Vassallo (1976)
- Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 15:03.91 – Bobby Hackett (1976)
- Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 14:45.29 – Larsen Jensen (2004)
- 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 15:39.89
Podium:
- Isaac Fleig (TST), 15:19.90
- Luke Whitlock (FAST), 15:22.22
- Luka Mijatovic (PLS), 15:27.38
- William Mulgrew (CRIM), 15:29.82
- Nathan Szobota (NOVA), 15:29.87
- Jacob Pins (DMSF), 15:31.13
- Bobby DiNunzio (TIDE), 15:32.78
- Aiden Hammer (KING), 15:33.69
14 year old Luka Mijatovic has broken the oldest national age group (NAG) record in the books swimming a 15:27.38 in the 1500 freestyle while at Summer Junior Nationals in Irvine. Mijatovic’s time tonight broke the previous record of 15:31.03 set by Jesse Vassallo back in 1976.
U.S. Boys 13-14 1500 Freestyle All-Time Rankings
- Luka Mijatovic — 15:27.38 (2023)
- Jesse Vassallo — 15:31.03 (1976)
- Lleyton Plattel — 15:35.36 (2017)
- Andrew Abruzzo — 15:36.03 (2014)
- Michael Phelps — 15:39.08 (2000)
Back at US Nationals in Indianapolis last month, Mijatovic was just off of the record as he swam a 15:32.18.
Because of the date of Vassallo’s old record, Mijatovic’s splits are being compared to Lleyton Plattel‘s swim from 2017 Summer Nationals.
Split Comparison:
|Mijatovic
|Plattel
|100
|57.11
|58.36
|200
|1:01.24 (1:58.35)
|
1:02.47 (2:00.83)
|300
|1:02.05 (3:00.40)
|
1:03.25 (3:04.08)
|400
|1:02.19 (4:02.59)
|
1:02.91 (4:06.99)
|500
|1:02.28 (5:04.87)
|
1:02.82 (5:09.81)
|600
|1:02.51 (6:07.38)
|
1:02.92 (6:12.73)
|700
|1:02.30 (7:09.68)
|
1:03.24 (7:15.97)
|800
|1:02.28 (8:11.96)
|
1:03.55 (8:19.52)
|900
|1:02.39 (9:14.35)
|
1:03.07 (9:22.59)
|1000
|1:02.19 (10:16.54)
|
1:02.99 (10:25.58)
|1100
|1:02.49 (11:19.03)
|
1:02.83 (11:28.41)
|1200
|1:02.89 (12:21.92)
|
1:02.43 (12:30.84)
|1300
|1:03.07 (13:24.99)
|
1:02.33 (13:33.17)
|1400
|1:02.29 (14:27.28)
|
1:01.90 (14:35.07)
|1500
|1:00.10 (15:27.38)
|
1:00.29 (15:35.36)
The key to Mijatovic’s race was not going above the 1:03 mark. Mijatovic only did so once, compared to Plattel who did so four times.
Mijatovic now holds the 200, 400, 800, and 1500 freestyle LCM NAG records for the 13-14 age group. Mijatovic broke Thomas Heilman‘s 200 free LCM NAG during a time trial at US Nationals, and re-broke his own NAG records at US Nationals in the 400 and 800 freestyles.
Tonight’s swim was Mijatovic’s first race of the meet. He will have a chance to re-break his own records in the 200, 400, and 800 freestyles this week. He also is entered in the 400 IM.
Vassallo was a legend. Can’t believe that record lasted this long.
Vassallo’s record stood for 47 years. That’s 3.35x Luka Mijatovic’s lifespan. Incredible achievement by Mijatovic, and have to tip your cap to Vassallo for setting the bar so high. What an unreal record.
Bobby Hackett’s 15/16 record is nasty!
He’s following Thorpe/Hackett trajectory.
The future of men’s distance is great in USA
Incredible swim! Congratulations!
With the way this kid is progressing, he might be the first to finally break 3:40 in the 400 and Zhang’s 800 🤣
Sam short will break 3:40 first
But agreed on Zhang
Surely this kid will be sub 3:39 first though lol
Wouldn’t shock me if Hafnaoui breaks 3:39 first. He’s done some incredible things and is still young for the 400.
y’all are so quick to overreact 😭
dude just blows massive chunks off his PBs every time
Obviously amazing swim by Luka, but it blows my mind that in a sport where times are always progressing, a record had stood for nearly 50 years before being broken. I guess it just shows how good Vasallo was for his time. Hopefully we will soon see Luka take down Hackett’s record which is now the oldest in the books