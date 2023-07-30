2023 Summer Juniors Girls Preview: 10 US World Junior Roster Members Highlight Psychs

2o23 Summer Junior Nationals

July 31- August 4, 2023

LCM (50 meters)

William Woollett Jr. Aquatic Center Irvine, CA

Live Results

Livestream

PSYCH SHEETS

Some of the top junior swimmers will travel to California this week for the Summer Junior National Championships in Irvine. Competition will run from July 31-August 4th in the same pool that just hosted the TYR Pro Championships. Unlike Winter Juniors, which is split into two locations, Summer Juniors has one location.

10 World Juniors Roster Expected to Compete

Although World Juniors are about a month away, some of the US World Junior squad will be in attendance this week. World Juniors will take place from September 4-9 at the Wingate Institute in Netanya, Israel.

Girls that will be competing here and also in Israel include Hannah Bellard, Lynsey Bowen, Piper Enge, Kayla Han, Bailey Hartman,Kate Hurst, Caroline Larsen, Madi Mintenko, Teagan O’Dell, and Molly Sweeney. Enge is the top seed in both the 100 and 200 breaststrokes, Han is the top seed in the 400 IM, Larsen is the top seed in the 50 and 100 frees, and O’Dell is the top seed in the 100 back.

Enge and Sweeney will battle it out in Irvine before becoming teammates in Israel. As previously mentioned, Enge is the top seed in the 100 and 200 breast, but Sweeney is seeded right behind her in both. Sweeney is less than half a second behind Enge and has already made huge strides this summer.

Just Finishing Up Worlds, Cox and Shackell On Psychs

In addition to some of the World Juniors roster being in attendance, a few girls that just competed at 2023 Worlds for the US also appear on the psych sheets. After swimming the 800 free and finishing sixth at Worlds, Jillian Cox is on the psych sheets in the 100, 200, 400, 800, and 1500 freestyles, where she is notably the top seed in both the 400 and 800.

Worlds silver medalist Alex Shackell is on the psych sheets in the 100 fly, 200 free, 200 IM, and 50 free. Shackell swam on both the prelims and finals 4×200 free relay for the US. She is the top seed here in both the 100 fly and 200 free.

Shackell is the second seed behind teammate Sweeney in the 200 IM and the two will look to battle it out there. Also joining the mix there is O’Dell. All three are seeded within a second of each other.

National Teammer Tess Howley Expected

US National Team member Tess Howley is also on the psych sheets. Howley is entered in a total of seven events, the 200 fly, 100 free, 100 fly, 200 back, 200 free, 100 back, and 50 free. She is the top seed in the 200 fly. Howley was eighth in the 200 fly at US Nationals last month and is headed to Virginia this fall.

13-Year-Old Making Numerous ‘A’ Finals?

Last summer, Audrey Derivaux made numerous finals at the young age of 12, highlighted by a 14th-place finish in the 200 fly. This summer, at age 13, she is back and even faster. She is the 5th seed in the 200 fly, the 13th seed in the 400 IM, the 12th seed in the 100 fly, the 7th seed in the 200 back, 15th seed in the 200 IM, and 51st in the 100 back. How many ‘A’ finals might she make this year?