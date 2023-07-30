2023 World Championships: Day 8 Finals Live Recap

Men’s Medley Relay Start Lists

Women’s Medley Relay Start Lists

Well, all good things must come to end. It’s been an exhilaration week of racing for swimmers and swim fans alike, and the swimming portion of the 2023 World Aquatic Championships wraps up tonight in Fukuoka.

There will be seven events, and as this is the final night of competition, medals will be on the line in all seven events.

First up where be the men’s 50 backstroke, where Justin Ress of the USA will attempt to replicate last year’s feat of having the top time in each round of competition: prelims, semis, and finals. Next, Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte seems to be the clear favorite for gold in the women’s 50 breast after she tied the world record in the semis yesterday.

From there, we’ll go to the longest event, the men’s 1500m free, where the field seem wide open after defending champion Gregorio Paltrinieri scratched this event earlier in the week. Immediately after that, Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden will be in lane 4 after breaking the World Record in the 50 free in last night’s semi final.

The women’s 400 IM will be the final individual event of the meet. Australia’s Jenna Forrester had a great prelims swim to take the top seed for finals, but she’ll face a deep field that includes world record holder Summer McIntosh.

Medley relays for men and women will close out the meet. The USA men seem to be favorites, especially after posting the fastest prelims time by over a second with their ‘B’ team. It’s not quite as clear on the women’s side, where Canada led in prelims, but the US and Australia seem like the favorites to be in contention for gold.

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE — FINAL

World Record: 23.55 — Kliment Kolesnikov , Russia (2023)

, Russia (2023) Championship Record: 24.04 — Liam Tancock, Great Britain (2009)

World Junior Record: 24.00 — Kliment Kolesnikov , Russia (2018)

, Russia (2018) 2022 Winning Time: 24.12 — Justin Ress, United States

Top 8:

Hunter Armstrong (USA) – 24.05 Justin Ress (USA) – 24.24 Xu Jiayu (CHN) – 24.50 Ksawery Masiuk (POL) – 24.57 Thomas Cecccon (ITA) – 24.58 Apostolos Christou (GRE) – 24.60 Andrew Jeffcoat (NZL) – 24.66 Ole Braunschweig (GER) – 24.93

The US men kicked off the session by going 1-2 in this event. Justin Ress came into the night having posted the fastest time in five straight rounds of the 50 back at Worlds, dating back to last world. But, it was his teammate Hunter Armstrong who got his hand on the wall first, touching in 24.05. Armstrong’s time was just off the championship record of 24.04, set by Liam Tancock back in 2009.

Ress took 2nd in 24.24, touching nearly a quarter of a second ahead of China’s Xu Jiayu.

This final looked pretty similar to last year’s, with last year’s 3rd-5th place finishers all shifting down one spot in the standings tonight. 2022 bronze medalist Ksawery Masiuk of Poland took 4th tonight in 24.57. Italy’s Thomas Ceccon was just behind him at 24.58, followed by Greece’s Apostolos Christou at 24.60. New Zealand’s Andrew Jeffcoat, one of two men in this final not in last year’s final, finished 7th in 24.66, while last year’s 7th place finisher, Ole Braunschweig, touched 8th in 24.93.

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE — FINAL

Top 8:

Ruta Meilutyte‘s career resurgence continued tonight with a statement swim in the 50 breast. The 26 year-old Lithuanian won gold in this event for the second year in a row, this time demolishing the world record with a time of 29.16. That’s 0.14s that her semi-final time of 29.30, which tied the previous world, set by Italy’s Benedetta Pilato in 2021.

The USA’s Lilly King hasn’t had a great meet by her usual standards, but she rallied in her last individual event to take silver in 29.94, the only woman other than Meilutyte to touch in under 30 seconds.

Pilato, meanwhile, grabbed bronze with a 30.04, followed closely by last year’s bronze medalist, Lara van Niekerk of South Africa, in 30.09.

Men’s 1500 Freestyle – Finals

World Record: 14:31.02 — Sun Yang, China (2012)

Championship Record: 14:32.80 — Gregorio Paltrinieri , Italy (2022)

World Junior Record: 14:46.09 — Franko Grgic, Croatia (2019)

2022 Winning Time: 14:32.80 — Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy

Top 8:

What. A. Race.

Australia’s Sam Short took it out fast, hitting the 400m in 3:49.77 and he remained in the lead until nearly 2/3 of the way through the race. Bobby Finke of the USA and Tunisia’s Ahmed Hafnaoui traded the lead for a few lengths, until Hafnaoui took over the lead for good with about 300m to go. Finke stayed right on his shoulder the rest of the race, and at the wall it came down to the touch.

Hafnaoui got his hand on the wall first by just 0.05s, touching in 14:31.54, setting a new Championships Record and African Record, and posting the 2nd-fastest performance ever in the event. Finke’s time of 14:31.59 comes in as the 3rd-fastest swim ever, and shattered his own American Record by five seconds.

Short faded hard behind the two leaders, but still had enough in the tank to take 3rd in 14:37.28, nearly six seconds ahead of the Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen (14;43.01).

It’s worth noting that Hafnaoui, Finke, and Short all medaled in the 800m free earlier in the week, with Short taking silver and Finke bronze in that race. Short, meanwhile took gold in the 400m free, with Hafnaoui taking silver there.