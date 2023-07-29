Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Sarah Sjostrom Breaks 50 Free World Record (23.61) 17 Minutes After Winning 50 Fly Gold

Comments: 8

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Just 17 minutes after winning her fifth-straight World title in the 50 fly, Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom took down the 50 free world record in the semi-finals of the event. She swam a time of 23.61, which shaves 0.06 seconds off of her previous world record time of 23.67 from 2017.

Sjostrom now holds four of the top five times in the history of the women’s 50 free.

All-Time Top Performances, Women’s 50-Meter Freestyle:

  1. Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 23.61 (2023)
  2. Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 23.67 (2017)
  3. Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 23.69 (2017)
  4. Brita Steffen, Germany — 23.73 (2009)
  5. Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 23.74 (2018)

Sjostrom’s first world record came in 2009, when she took down the 100 fly world record at the age of 15. She is now 29, which means 14 years came between her first and most recent world record.

Headed into finals, Sjostrom will be the top seed by a considerable margin—0.4 seconds ahead of Australia’s Shayna Jack.

In the 50 fly final that came before Sjostrom’s world record, she swam a time of 24.77, which is the sixth-fastest performance in the history of the event. She holds the top 20 fastest performances ever in the 50 fly. Her most recent in the event was her 20th individual World Championships medal, tying her with Michael Phelps as the swimmer with the most individual medals in World Championships history.

In This Story

8
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

8 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
David S
13 minutes ago

Greatest swimmer ever

1
0
Reply
Andrew
25 minutes ago

how is this possible lol

she manages these doubles crazily well and casually drops a semis WR

1
0
Reply
Ragnar
49 minutes ago

Probably 23.5 without that 50 fly just before…

Paris is about to be the best meet since Beijing!!!

Go Sarah!

3
0
Reply
Jerry Frentsos
Reply to  Ragnar
39 seconds ago

Or… she set the world record because of the 50 Fly. Research is starting show you can gain strength through the right amount of fatigue and pain. (It’s a survival mechanism triggered through the heart.)

0
0
Reply
Philip Johnson
53 minutes ago

Queen.

1
0
Reply
Susan
54 minutes ago

Without a doubt..the goat of womens sprinting!!!! Her reign is remarkable. She still holds 4 W records!

4
0
Reply
Michael Mooney
54 minutes ago

Are swimmers using steroids?

0
-12
Reply
Carter
1 hour ago

One of the most insane things I’ve ever watched. I was sitting in my bed and had to do a double take. What a swim right after winning gold

Last edited 1 hour ago by Carter
8
0
Reply

About Yanyan Li

Yanyan Li

Although Yanyan wasn't the greatest competitive swimmer, she learned more about the sport of swimming by being her high school swim team's manager for four years. She eventually ventured into the realm of writing and joined SwimSwam in January 2022, where she hopes to contribute to and learn more about …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!