Sarah Sjostrom Breaks 50 Free World Record (23.61) 17 Minutes After Winning 50 Fly Gold

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
Just 17 minutes after winning her fifth-straight World title in the 50 fly, Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom took down the 50 free world record in the semi-finals of the event. She swam a time of 23.61, which shaves 0.06 seconds off of her previous world record time of 23.67 from 2017.
Sjostrom now holds four of the top five times in the history of the women’s 50 free.
All-Time Top Performances, Women’s 50-Meter Freestyle:
- Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 23.61 (2023)
- Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 23.67 (2017)
- Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 23.69 (2017)
- Brita Steffen, Germany — 23.73 (2009)
- Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 23.74 (2018)
Sjostrom’s first world record came in 2009, when she took down the 100 fly world record at the age of 15. She is now 29, which means 14 years came between her first and most recent world record.
Headed into finals, Sjostrom will be the top seed by a considerable margin—0.4 seconds ahead of Australia’s Shayna Jack.
In the 50 fly final that came before Sjostrom’s world record, she swam a time of 24.77, which is the sixth-fastest performance in the history of the event. She holds the top 20 fastest performances ever in the 50 fly. Her most recent in the event was her 20th individual World Championships medal, tying her with Michael Phelps as the swimmer with the most individual medals in World Championships history.
Greatest swimmer ever
how is this possible lol
she manages these doubles crazily well and casually drops a semis WR
Probably 23.5 without that 50 fly just before…
Paris is about to be the best meet since Beijing!!!
Go Sarah!
Or… she set the world record because of the 50 Fly. Research is starting show you can gain strength through the right amount of fatigue and pain. (It’s a survival mechanism triggered through the heart.)
Queen.
Without a doubt..the goat of womens sprinting!!!! Her reign is remarkable. She still holds 4 W records!
Are swimmers using steroids?
One of the most insane things I’ve ever watched. I was sitting in my bed and had to do a double take. What a swim right after winning gold