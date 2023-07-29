2023 World Championships: Day 7 Prelims Live Recap

In the penultimate session of preliminary heats at the 2023 World Championships, the women’s 50 free, men’s 50 back, women’s 50 breast, men’s 1500 free and mixed 4×100 free relay will be raced. This should be a relatively quick session, with primarily short-distance races being contested.

The women’s 50 free will be headlined by none other than Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom. Sjostrom’s 52.24 100 free relay leadoff has sparked questions about how fast her 50 free will be, and she will certainly be the favorite to win as the only woman who has broken 24 seconds since 2021. Also look for Aussies Emma McKeon and Shayna Jack, as well as American Abbey Weitzeil.

One of Team USA’s best chances at a gold medal will come in the men’s 50 back, where Hunter Armstrong and Justin Ress are the top two seeds. Armstrong will be looking to take his World Record back, as Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov had broken it two days ago. Another world record could fall in the women’s 50 breast, where Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte will attempt to claim her second gold after winning the 100 breast earlier in the meet.

The men’s 1500 free is set to be one of the most exciting races of this meet, even with defending champion Gregorio Paltrinieri out of the mix. As Germany’s Florian Wellbrock looks off-form, the top contenders in this event should be America’s Bobby Finke and Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen, though names like Australia’s Sam Short, Tunisia’s Ahmed Hafnaoui, and Germany’s Lukas Martens are also ones to watch.

Australia is expected to run away with the mixed 4×100 free relay. Although nothing electric should happen in prelims, be on the lookout for a World Record to fall in the finals.

