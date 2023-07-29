2023 World Championships: Day 7 Prelims Live Recap

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
In the penultimate session of preliminary heats at the 2023 World Championships, the women’s 50 free, men’s 50 back, women’s 50 breast, men’s 1500 free and mixed 4×100 free relay will be raced. This should be a relatively quick session, with primarily short-distance races being contested.
The women’s 50 free will be headlined by none other than Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom. Sjostrom’s 52.24 100 free relay leadoff has sparked questions about how fast her 50 free will be, and she will certainly be the favorite to win as the only woman who has broken 24 seconds since 2021. Also look for Aussies Emma McKeon and Shayna Jack, as well as American Abbey Weitzeil.
One of Team USA’s best chances at a gold medal will come in the men’s 50 back, where Hunter Armstrong and Justin Ress are the top two seeds. Armstrong will be looking to take his World Record back, as Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov had broken it two days ago. Another world record could fall in the women’s 50 breast, where Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte will attempt to claim her second gold after winning the 100 breast earlier in the meet.
The men’s 1500 free is set to be one of the most exciting races of this meet, even with defending champion Gregorio Paltrinieri out of the mix. As Germany’s Florian Wellbrock looks off-form, the top contenders in this event should be America’s Bobby Finke and Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen, though names like Australia’s Sam Short, Tunisia’s Ahmed Hafnaoui, and Germany’s Lukas Martens are also ones to watch.
Australia is expected to run away with the mixed 4×100 free relay. Although nothing electric should happen in prelims, be on the lookout for a World Record to fall in the finals.
Women’s 50 Freestyle — Prelims
- World Record: 23.67 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2017)
- Championship Record: 23.67 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2017)
- World Junior Record: 24.17 — Claire Curzan, United States (2021)
- 2022 Winning Time: 23.98 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden
- 2022 Top 16 Time: 25.34
Men’s 50 Backstroke — Prelims
- World Record: 23.55 — Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia (2023)
- Championship Record: 24.04 — Liam Tancock, Great Britain (2009)
- World Junior Record: 24.00 — Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia (2018)
- 2022 Winning Time: 24.12 — Justin Ress, United States
- 2022 Top 16 Time: 25.16
Women’s 50 Breaststroke — Prelims
- World Record: 29.30 — Benedetta Pilato, Italy (2021)
- Championship Record: 29.40 — Lilly King, United States (2017)
- World Junior Record: 29.30 — Benedetta Pilato, Italy (2021)
- 2022 Winning Time: 29.70 — Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania
- 2022 Top 16 Time: 31.02
Mixed 4×100 Freestyle Relay — Prelims
- World Record: 3:19.38 — Australia (2022)
- Championship Record: 3:19.38 — Australia (2022)
- World Junior Record: 3:25.92 — United States (2019)
- 2022 Winning Time: 3:19.38
- 2022 Top 8 Time: 3:27.20
Men’s 1500 Freestyle — Prelims
- World Record: 14:31.02 — Sun Yang, China (2012)
- Championship Record: 14:32.80 – Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy (2022)
- World Junior Record: 14:46.09 — Franko Grgic, Croatia (2019)
- 2022 Winning Time: 14:32.80 – Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy (2022)
- 2022 Top 8 Time: 14:56.89
interested to see how the 1500 goes. based on the 1500 rankings this year and the 800 results from this week, wiffen and finke are favourite. wellbrock is hard to gauge since he missed the 800 final, but he’s the fastest this year and the past couple of open water champs struggled in the 800, but excelled in the 1500 in the same week. hafnaoui did a good 1500 at 2021 sc worlds and did some huge PBs this week, so the african record could be in play. not sure short will do enough to win a medal but I could see a sub 14:40 from him
Anyone know when relay lineups come out
Normally out by now. Should be in the next 30 mins.
Good article on McKeon in the Sydney Morning Herald- how to get motivated for Paris after achieving it all.
https://www.smh.com.au/sport/swimming/why-the-fire-still-burns-bright-for-mckeon-ahead-of-paris-2024-20230728-p5drzw.html
Emma is building up to next year, aus trials will be fast n furious
Let’s go 💛💚