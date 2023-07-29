Charlotte Crush Swims 1:00.07 100 Back on Night 3 of NCSAs, 12th All-Time for 15-16

2023 NCSA SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Highlighting night 3 of the 2023 NCSA Summer Championships, 15-year-old Charlotte Crush posted another personal best in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:00.07. With her swim, Crush chopped another .4 seconds off of her time from prelims, which stood as her previous personal best. Crush’s best time entering the meet was a 1:01.73 from Sectionals this spring. Her time from today ranks her 12th all-time in the US 15-16 age-group rankings, moving her above reigning 100 backstroke NCAA Champion Gretchen Walsh. 16-year-old Emily Hamill finished second in the race, coming in only a few hundredths off of her time from this morning with a 1:02.03.

Landon D’Ariano, the #19 recruit in the class of 2024 won the boy’s 200 butterfly in a huge personal best of 2:01.13 after swimming a best time of 2:03.33 this morning. The University of Texas commit held off a charging 16-year-old Yochanan Meza, who touched 2nd with a time of 2:01.82, also knocking almost 2 seconds off of the best time that he swam in prelims. Meza’s swim moves him up to a tie for 75th all time in the US rankings for the 15-16 age-group, tying him with Sebastien Sergile and Ryan Erisman.

Cornell commit Alex Miao also hit a personal best en route to victory in the boy’s 200 freestyle, winning in a time of 1:50.80. Miao’s previous best stood at the 1:52.07 that he posted in this morning’s prelims session, while his best time before today stood at 1:52.36. Miao held off Johnny Crush and Noah Dyer in the race, as the pair finished 2-3 in the race with times of 1:51.94 and 1:51.95, respectively.

16-year-old Haley McDonald also climbed the all-time list with a new best time in the 400 IM. McDonald touched the wall in a personal best of 4:44.28, taking almost 3 seconds off of her best time of 4:47.10. With her swim, McDonald moves up to #32 all-time in the US age-group rankings, only one spot behind Maya DiRado, the 2016 Olympic silver medalist in the 400 IM. Campbell Chase touched 2nd with a best time as well, posting a 4:46.53. Like D’Ariano, Chase is also committed to swim for Texas in the fall of 2024.

100 breaststroke runner-up Bridget McGann claimed the top spot in the girl’s 50 breaststroke, swimming a time of 31.70. Her teammate and 100 breaststroke champion Elizabeth Nawrocki touched second with a time of 32.13, giving the duo another 1-2 finish in the breaststroke events. In the same event on the boy’s side, Typer Tannenberger dropped a half second from his prelims time to touch first with a 28.15, winning the race by a half second over the field.

In the girl’s 800 freestyle relay, the team from Lakeside Swim Team consisting of Elizabeth Summa (2:05.37), Charlotte Crush (2:04.24), Haley McDonald (2:04.46), and Ava Grazziani (2:05.67) touched first in a time of 8:19.74 for the victory. The Lakeside boy’s also claimed the top spot in the 200 freestyle relay with Johnny Crush (23.35), Alexander Thiesing (23.06), Thomas Mercer (23.60), and Zain Butt (23.48) combined for a winning time of 1:33.39.