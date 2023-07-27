NCSA Summer Champs: Elizabeth Nawrocki Earns Trials Cut in 100 Breast With 1:09.41

2023 NCSA SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Some of the top swimmers are in Indianapolis this weekend competing in the NCSA Championships. The meet is limited to 18 and under swimmers.

Highlighting the second morning was Elizabeth Nawrocki who swam a 1:09.41 in the girls 100 breast. That was a huge best time for the 16 year old who came into the meet with a personal best of a 1:10.96 which she swam about a month ago. Coming into this season, Nawrocki’s best time was a 1:11.20. This swim also marks Nawrocki’s first Olympic Trials cut as that mark stood at a 1:10.29. Nawrocki is the top seed for finals by almost two seconds as Bridget McGann swam a 1:11.20, about a second off of her personal best.

After coming in third on night 1 in the 200 back, Lilla Bognar is the top seed in the 200 fly as she swam a 2:14.21 this morning. That was a huge personal best as she dropped just over four seconds from her personal best which she swam last summer. Bognar came into the meet as the eighth seed. Emily Roden will be next to Bognar tonight after swimming a 2:16.02.

Madison Smith also highlighted the girls side this morning swimming a 2:03.06 in the 200 free. The Michigan commit dropped over half a second off her previous best of a 2:03.79 which she swam at this meet two summers ago. Haley McDonald was close behind this morning in a 2:03.47 and will set up a good race tonight. McDonald’s swim was also a personal best. Overall, the girl’s ‘A’ final tonight in the event is separated by less than a second and a half.

On the boys side, Caiden Bowers swam a huge lifetime best in the 100 breast as he touched in a 1:03.23. His previous best was a 1:04.72 which he swam at the beginning of the month. His best prior to this summer was a 1:05.02 which he swam at this meet a year ago. Jake Wang was just off his personal best this morning as he swam a 1:03.33 to be the #2 seed tonight.

After winning the 100 free last night, Johnny Crush was back at it again this morning, this time in the 100 back. Crush swam the fastest time of the morning by over a second as he touched in a 55.85, just off of the Trials cut of a 55.That was a personal best for the Army commit by 0.01 seconds. Princeton commit Parker Lenoce swam the second fastest time of the morning with a 57.05.

#19 ranked recruit in the boys class of 2024 Landon D’Ariano swam the top time of the morning in the 400 IM with a 4:27.00. the Texas commit has a lifetime best of 4:21.00 which he swam to finish fourth in the event at NCSAs at year ago. William Savarese was second this morning in a 4:27.64, less than half a second off of his personal best.