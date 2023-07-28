Charlotte Crush Swims 1:00.44 100 Backstroke In Prelims of NCSAs (Day 3)

2023 NCSA SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Highlighting day 3 prelims in Indianapolis at NCSAs was 15-year-old Charlotte Crush who swam to the top seed in the women’s 100 backstroke as she swam a 1:00.44. That was a huge personal best for Crush as she came into the meet with a best time of a 1:01.73 which she swam in Indianapolis at Sectionals this past spring. Her time from March was already faster than the Olympic Trials standard of 1:01.89. Notably, her swim today was already faster than she was at US Nationals where she swam a 1:01.77 in prelims and a 1:02.60 in finals. 16 year old Emily Hamill was second this morning in a 1:01.95, only 0.15 seconds off of her best time.

After winning the 200 free last night, Haley McDonald was back in the water this morning in the 400 IM, swimming to the top seed tonight with a 4:51.77. McDonald swam a personal best in the event a month ago at US Nationals as she swam a 4:47.10 to finish 11th. Texas commit Campbell Chase was second this morning in a 4:53.58.

With a 1-2 finish in the 100 breast last night, teammates Bridget McGann and Elizabeth Nawrocki led the girls 50 breast this morning. McGann swam a 32.47 and Nawrocki touched in a 32.55. Both swimmers were faster than the Olympic Trials cut last night in the 100 breast.

#19 recruit in the class of 2024 Landon D’Ariano swam a 2:03.33 this morning in the 200 fly, a best time by over a second and a half as his previous best was a 2:04.81 from May 2022. D’Ariano won the 400 IM last night in a personal best and will look to pick up another individual win tonight. 16 year old Yochanan Meza was second in a 2:03.78 this morning, also a personal best.

Tyler Tannenberger finished second in the 100 breast last night but led the prelims of the boys 50 breast this morning with a 28.67. He finished just ahead of Jake Wang (28.91) who won the 100 breast last night.

Leading the way in the boys 200 free was Alex Miao who swam a 1:52.07, a personal best by 0.29 seconds. Joshua Noll had a huge swim this morning with a best time by over two seconds as he fouched in a 1:52.23. Noll is headed to Auburn this fall.