Johnny Crush Swims Olympic Trials Cut With 54.95 On Night 2 Of NCSAs

2023 NCSA SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Night 2 did not disappoint in Indianapolis at NCSAs, featuring some of the top age groupers in the country.

Highlighting the night was Johnny Crush who picked up his first Olympic Trials cut in the boys 100 back swimming a 54.95. Crush came into the meet with a personal best of a 55.86, which was just off of the cut of a 55.69. Crush, an Army commit, was recently named the #9 ranked recruit in the boys high school class of 2024. Crush won the event by almost a whole two seconds as Parker Lenoce was second in a 56.78.

Also ranked in the top 20 of the boys class of 2024 was #19 Landon D’Ariano. Last year, D’Ariano was fourth in the boys 400 IM swimming a personal best of 4:21.00. Tonight, D’Ariano swam a 4:18.28, a huge drop off his personal best, to win the event by over five and a half seconds. D’Ariano already had the Olympic Trials cut. Finishing in second was Charles Tracy who swam a 4:23.89, faster than the Trials cut of a 4:25.19. Tracy dropped over seven seconds off of his entry time.

Jake Wang was the final event winner on the boys side as he swam a 1:02.88 in the 100 breast. Wang was third in the event last year as he swam a 1:03.30 then. Tyler Tannenberger finished right behind Wang as he touched in a 1:02.95. Tannenberger finished behind Wang last year as he was fourth in a 1:03.63 then.

After swimming a personal best and earning the Trials cut this morning, Elizabeth Nawrocki swam even faster tonight to win the girls 100 breast in a 1:09.27. Nawrocki now dropped almost a full two seconds this season. Finishing right behind her was fellow club teammate Bridget McGann who touched in a 1:09.81. That was faster than her previous personal best of a 1:10.32. McGann also picked up the Trials cut tonight, making it her first one.

16 year old Haley McDonald had a big swim in the 200 free as she won in a 2:01.18. Her best coming into the meet was a 2:03.71 which she swam in May. Overall, McDonald dropped almost three and a half seconds in the event this season. McDonald just missed the Trials cut of a 2:00.89. Madison Smith finished in second with a 2:01.44, also a personal best, now dropping over two seconds this season.

Missouri commit Emily Roden won the 200 fly in a 2:13.91, just off of her personal best of a 2:13.74 which she swam for third place at this meet a year ago. Second place finisher Lilla Bognar dropped four seconds this morning and was just off of that time tonight as she swam a 2:15.14, making it her second fastest swim ever.

Closing the night was the 200 free relay on the women’s side. Lakeside Swim Team won in a 1:43.93 and was highlighted by a 25.47 flying start split by Haley McDonald. The men’s 800 free relay also closed the night as Lakeside Swim Team won in a 7:31.93. Johnny Crush had the fastest split with a 1:52.21 on the second leg. All four boys were under the 1:54 mark.