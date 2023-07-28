2023 Futures – Ocala: 14-Year-Old Rylee Erisman Wins 100 Free In 55.53

2023 FUTURES — OCALA

July 26 to 29, 2023

LCM (50m)

Florida Aquatics Swimming & Training, Ocala, Florida

Results on Meet Mobile: “2023 Futures Championships – OCALA”

The second day of the 2023 Futures Championships in Ocala has come to close, with the second day of racing featuring the 100 free, 100 back, 400 IM, and 800 freestyle relay.

14-year-old Rylee Erisman from Laker Swimming opened the session with a huge swim in the 100 freestyle. Erisman got her hand on the wall 1st at 55.53, which is personal best by almost a second and makes her the 4th-fastest performer all-time in the American 13-14 age group. Her swim also marks her second 2024 Olympic Trials cut, as she got under the 50 freestyle standard earlier this month.

NC State recruit Jerry Fox touched 1st in the men’s 100 freestyle at 49.96, making him the only swimmer to crack 50-seconds in tonight’s final. Fox, who represents the TAC Titans, was a 49.55 in prelims of the event, which marks a new personal best time and Olympic Trials cut.

Sienna Angove of the Sarasota Sharks grabbed her second individual victory of the meet in the 400 IM. Angove, 16, dropped nearly four seconds from her personal best to log a 4:45.96 and win the event by almost three seconds. Laura Goettler and Gracie Weyant took 2nd (4:48.77) and 3rd (4:49.67), respectively, both getting under the Olympic Trials cut.

Laker Swimming’s Ryan Erisman handily won the men’s 400 IM with a time of 4:22.78, which is about half a second shy of his best time from this past February. Taking the runner-up spot was NC State recruit Hudson DeGroote, who dropped nearly six seconds on the day to log a 4:26.06.

Rounding out the individual events was the 100 backstroke, which went to Catherine Choate and Joshua Zuchowski. Choate, who swims with Dynamo, won the women’s event in a best time of 1:01.35 to notch her second Olympic Trials cut. Zuchowski took the men’s event with a time of 54.65, which is just a tenth shy of his best time from last August.

The final event of the day was the 800 freestyle relay, where the Sarasota Sharks’ team of Addison Sauickie (2:01.62), Weyant (2:04.77), Bailey O’Regan (2:05.24), and Angove (2:02.19) won the women’s race with a time of 8:13.82. On the men’s side, the TAC Titans’ team of Zachary Kohm (1:52.72), Fox (1:52.45), Andrew Li (1:53.90), and Mitchell Payne (1:53.30) took 1st in 7:32.37.