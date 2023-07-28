Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Michael Andrew No-Showed 50 Free at U.S. Pro Champs Due to Illness, Status Uncertain

2023 U.S. PRO CHAMPIONSHIPS

Olympic gold medalist Michael Andrew’s coach Peter Andrew has confirmed that he no-showed the 50 freestyle on the first day of the U.S. Pro Championships due to illness. 

Peter Andrew made the confirmation via his Instagram account, stating that his son is currently suffering from a “high fever”. He did not go into any more detail beyond that. 

 

Michael Andrew was originally entered to swim 3 events this week: the 50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 100 butterfly. However, he didn’t swim the 50 freestyle during this morning’s prelims session, leaving him with just the latter two events on the rest of his schedule, which are both scheduled for Friday. He was originally entered with the top seed time in the 50, but his scratch left Brooks Curry to claim the top spot out of prelims. 

At this time, Andrew has not scratched out of the whole competition, leaving the possibility that he might still swim his last two events on Friday. 

At last year’s World Championships, he represented the US in those three events, finishing 2nd in the 50 freestyle, 4th in the 100 butterfly, and 9th in the 100 breaststroke. Last month, Andrew failed to qualify for the US World Championship team, despite finishing 1st in the 50 butterfly at US Nationals, which served as the selection meet for the team. Under USA Swimming’s selection procedures, winners of non-Olympic events were the last priority of qualification, leaving Andrew at home after the men’s roster exceeded the maximum limit of 26 swimmers.

In addition to placing 1st in the 50 butterfly at Nationals, Andrew also finished 3rd  in the 50 freestyle, missing the World Championships team by .01 in that event. Based on that finish, however, he should still be in the position to qualify for the US National Team this year. 

MarchandApologist
5 minutes ago

Wonder what the pathology is for jackalexyitis

Corey
7 minutes ago

Ya know what can boost immune systems? Vaccines! 🙄

2Fat4Speed
10 minutes ago

The Andrew house rule-“Don’t call it COVID!!!”

AndyEggsfromGA
14 minutes ago

Man…..Take care my brotha. I was looking forward to seeing you out here and throwing back a few brews.

Beverly Drangus
27 minutes ago

“Status Uncertain”? Bro’s body was just down 100 lemons and 50 gingers. All good now.

Joel Lin
37 minutes ago

At least that video wasn’t weird.

Joel
6 minutes ago

I laughed way more than I should have at this comment.

Noah
49 minutes ago

Hope he feels well 🙏

Noah
52 minutes ago

If he’s too sick to swim a 50 then I don’t wanna see his 100s.

