Jay Litherland on Marchand: “He’s definitely one of the hardest trainers I’ve ever met”

2023 U.S. PRO CHAMPIONSHIPS

At the 2023 US Pro Championships, Jay Litherland won the 400 IM by nearly 5 seconds, touching at 4:11.74. However, after seeing his training partner Leon Marchand break the world record at 4:02.50 in Fukuoka, Japan at the World Championships, the ASU post-grad wasn’t pleased with the time. Litherland says Marchand is one of the hardest trainers he’s ever encountered.

