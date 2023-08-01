Kelly Pash on Going from World Trials to US Pro Champs: “It was a little tricky”

2023 U.S. PRO CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 26-29, 2023

LCM (50m)

William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California, United States

SwimSwam caught up with Texas longhorn Kelly Pash after her victory in the 100 fly at the 2023 US Pro Championships. The incoming UT 5th year admitted that after the US World Trials last month, she was pretty emotionally and physically exhausted. However, she was able to motivate herself for this meet with a mindset shift of having fun and spending more time with her team in sunny Irvine, California.