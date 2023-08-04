Madden, Galea Lead All Earners at U.S. Pro Champs With $4500 in Prize Money (Full Table)

2023 U.S. PRO CHAMPIONSHIPS

American Paige Madden and Australian Matthew Galea each won 3 individual events at last weekend’s U.S. Pro Championships in Irvine, California to lead all swimmers with $4500 in earnings.

Madden and Catie DeLoof were the only Americans to finish in the top 5 of the earnings table as Australians claimed the remaining three spots, showing the impact the international swimmers had at this meet.

The U.S. Pro Championships served as the final stop of the 2023 Pro Swim Series. At each stop of the meet, $102,000 in prize money was offered and divided among the top three finishers in each event.

2023 PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN:

1st – $1,500

2nd – $1,000

3rd – $500

59 different swimmers walked away from last weekend’s meet with at least $250 in earnings, with 44 swimmers winning at least $1000.

As a result of its conflict with the 2023 World Championships, many of the United States’ top swimmers did not compete at the Pro Championships, leaving a wide pool of money up for grabs. For the first time this season, there was also a very prevalent international presence in most of the events, with a large contingent from Australia competing.

There were also many NCAA and future-NCAA athletes competing at the meet. While high school and college swimmers are generally limited to accepting money up to “actual and necessary expenses,” there are plenty of loopholes that allow them to accept more money than that. How much money a swimmer can actually take home might vary, but under new NIL rules, more swimmers will be taking home more of their own earnings.

2023 Pro Championships Prize Money: