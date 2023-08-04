Madden, Galea Lead All Earners at U.S. Pro Champs With $4500 in Prize Money (Full Table)

2023 U.S. PRO CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 26-29, 2023
- LCM (50m)
- William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California, United States
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Stream
American Paige Madden and Australian Matthew Galea each won 3 individual events at last weekend’s U.S. Pro Championships in Irvine, California to lead all swimmers with $4500 in earnings.
Madden and Catie DeLoof were the only Americans to finish in the top 5 of the earnings table as Australians claimed the remaining three spots, showing the impact the international swimmers had at this meet.
The U.S. Pro Championships served as the final stop of the 2023 Pro Swim Series. At each stop of the meet, $102,000 in prize money was offered and divided among the top three finishers in each event.
2023 PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN:
- 1st – $1,500
- 2nd – $1,000
- 3rd – $500
59 different swimmers walked away from last weekend’s meet with at least $250 in earnings, with 44 swimmers winning at least $1000.
As a result of its conflict with the 2023 World Championships, many of the United States’ top swimmers did not compete at the Pro Championships, leaving a wide pool of money up for grabs. For the first time this season, there was also a very prevalent international presence in most of the events, with a large contingent from Australia competing.
There were also many NCAA and future-NCAA athletes competing at the meet. While high school and college swimmers are generally limited to accepting money up to “actual and necessary expenses,” there are plenty of loopholes that allow them to accept more money than that. How much money a swimmer can actually take home might vary, but under new NIL rules, more swimmers will be taking home more of their own earnings.
2023 Pro Championships Prize Money:
|Swimmer Name
|Age
|Club
|Gender
|Money Won
|Paige Madden
|24
|New York Athleti
|W
|4500
|*Matthew Galea
|21
|Australia-IT
|M
|4500
|*Ella Ramsay
|19
|Australia-IT
|W
|4000
|Catie Deloof
|26
|New York Athleti
|W
|4000
|*Maximillian Gi
|20
|Australia-IT
|M
|3000
|Jake Foster
|22
|Mason Manta Rays
|M
|3000
|Jack Aikins
|20
|SwimAtlanta-GA
|M
|3000
|Grant House
|25
|Sun Devil Swimmi
|M
|2500
|Kelly Pash
|22
|Longhorn Aquatic
|W
|2500
|*Mikayla Smith
|25
|Australia-IT
|W
|2500
|Brooks Curry
|22
|Louisiana State-
|M
|2250
|Rachel Stege
|20
|Athens Bulldog S
|W
|2000
|Daniel Matheson
|20
|Sun Devil Swimmi
|M
|2000
|Jay Litherland
|27
|Sun Devil Swimmi
|M
|2000
|Phoebe Bacon
|20
|Wisconsin Aquati
|W
|2000
|Grace Cooper
|21
|Longhorn Aquatic
|W
|1500
|Simone Manuel
|26
|Sun Devil Swimmi
|W
|1500
|*Thomas Nowakow
|22
|Australia-IT
|M
|1500
|Emma Weyant
|21
|Gator Swim Club-
|W
|1500
|Aiden Hayes
|20
|Wolfpack Elite-N
|M
|1500
|Isabelle Odgers
|22
|Trojan Swim Club
|W
|1500
|Isabelle Stadde
|21
|California Aquat
|W
|1500
|Erica Sullivan
|22
|Longhorn Aquatic
|W
|1500
|Dakota Luther
|23
|Longhorn Aquatic
|W
|1500
|Trenton Julian
|24
|Mission Viejo Na
|M
|1500
|Jake Magahey
|21
|Athens Bulldog S
|M
|1000
|*Alicia Wilson
|23
|Mission Viejo Na
|W
|1000
|Colin Feehery
|22
|Dallas Mustangs-
|M
|1000
|*William Petric
|18
|Australia-IT
|M
|1000
|Maddie Waggoner
|18
|Jersey Wahoos-MA
|W
|1000
|Landon Driggers
|21
|Tennessee Aquati
|M
|1000
|*Lily Price
|20
|Australia-IT
|W
|1000
|Emma Sticklen
|21
|Longhorn Aquatic
|W
|1000
|*Jesse Coleman
|19
|Australia-IT
|M
|1000
|Justina Kozan
|19
|Trojan Swim Club
|W
|1000
|*Nick Mahabir
|17
|EliteCoronado Sw
|M
|1000
|Bradley Dunham
|23
|Athens Bulldog S
|M
|1000
|Paige McKenna
|20
|Wisconsin Aquati
|W
|1000
|Michael Brinega
|23
|The Swim Team-CA
|M
|1000
|*Hannah Frederi
|20
|Australia-IT
|W
|1000
|*TY Hartwell
|22
|Australia-IT
|M
|1000
|Will Licon
|28
|Longhorn Aquatic
|M
|1000
|Colby Mefford
|22
|California Aquat
|M
|1000
|Santo Condorell
|28
|Unattached-NT
|M
|750
|Jonathan Kulow
|18
|Sun Devil Swimmi
|M
|750
|Caroline Pennin
|20
|Tac Titans-NC
|W
|500
|Will Gallant
|22
|Wolfpack Elite-N
|M
|500
|Aurora Roghair
|20
|Alto Swim Club-P
|W
|500
|Beata Nelson
|24
|Wisconsin Aquati
|W
|500
|Gabby DeLoof
|27
|New York Athleti
|W
|500
|Josei Panitz
|21
|Ohio State Unive
|W
|500
|Grant Bochenski
|20
|M
|500
|Josephine Fulle
|20
|Tennessee Aquati
|W
|500
|Ian Grum
|22
|Athens Bulldog S
|M
|500
|Max Reich
|21
|Indiana Swim Clu
|M
|500
|Finn Brooks
|20
|Indiana Swim Clu
|M
|250
|Charlie Swanson
|25
|Nova of Virginia
|M
|250
|*Joshua Yong
|22
|Australia-IT
|M
|250