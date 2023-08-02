Jonny Kulow on First Season at ASU: “I’ve never been able to train long course”

2023 U.S. PRO CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 26-29, 2023

LCM (50m)

William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California, United States

Meet Central

Psych Sheets

Live Results

ASU freshman Jonny Kulow has had a breakout season with the Sundevils. After making significant relay contributions at NCAAs as well as placing 11th individually in the 100 free, Kulow fired off a 48.7 100m free at the Sun Devil Open to put himself in contention to make the world champs team. Although that didn’t end up coming to fruition, Kulow made the most of his racing opportunities at the US Pro Championships, placing 3rd in the 100 free and 100 fly as well as 6th in the 50 free.