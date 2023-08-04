Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Luka Mijatovic Lowers Own 13-14 200 Freestyle NAG With 1:50.40

Comments: 3

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

14 year old Luka Mijatovic has broken his third national age group (NAG) record in Irvine at Summer Juniors as he swam a 1:50.40 in the boys 200 free Thursday night.

Top 3 All-Time 13-14 Boys LCM 200 Free

  1. Luka Mijatovic, 1:50.40 (2023)
  2. Thomas Heilman, 1:51.27 (2021)
  3. Maximus Williamson, 1:53.04 (2021)

That time broke Mijatovic’s own record of a 1:50.60 that he set in June at US Nationals in Indianapolis during a time trial. Prior to Mijatovic, the record was held by Thomas Heilman.

Split Comparison:

Mijatovic- Irvine Mijatovic- Indy Heilman
50 26.02 26.08 26.28
100 28.25 28.11 28.09
150 28.19 28.32 28.99
200 27.94 28.09 27.91
1:50.40 1:50.60 1:51.27

Mijatovic’s biggest difference tonight compared to his time trial in Indianapolis was that he came home on the second-100 stronger by just over a tenth on each 50.

Over the last year, Mijatovic has dropped over six and a half seconds in the event. Last summer, his best time was a 1:57.16.

Mijatovic currently holds the 13-14 LCM 200, 400, 800, and 1500 freestyles. So far in Irvine, he has broken the oldest NAG in the books in the 1500 and lowered his own 200 and 400 frees. He is entered in the 800 free for tomorrow.

Tanner
23 minutes ago

Absolutely sickening that it’s a Heilman record he broke. And by that much.

ncaa fan
Reply to  Tanner
16 minutes ago

It’s unfortunate that it seems like Williamson’s talent and versatility is not being highlighted due to other generational talents

Fukuoka Gold
54 minutes ago

This kid is simply incredible

