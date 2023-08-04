Madi Mintenko Breaks Meet Record; #7 US 15-16 All-Time With 1:58.07

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 31 – August 4, 2023
- Prelims 9AM, finals 5PM (Pacific Time)
- LCM (50 meters)
- William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California, United States
- Meet Central
- Pre-Scratch Timelines
- Pre-Scratch Psych Sheet
- Girls meet preview
- Boys meet preview
- Live Results
- Live Stream
- Day 4 Finals Live Recap
GIRLS’ 200 METER FREESTYLE – FINALS
- Jr World: 1:53.91 – Summer McIntosh (2023) (pending 1:53.65)
Meet: 1:58.26 – Lia Neal (2011)
- Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 1:58.53 – Sippy Woodhead (1978)
- Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 1:55.06 – Missy Franklin (2011)
- Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 1:54.43 – Katie Ledecky (2016)
- 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 2:00.89
Podium:
- Madi Mintenko (PPA), 1:58.07M
- Bailey Hartman (CROW), 1:59.23
- Cavan Gormsen (LIAC), 2:00.31
- Maggie Schalow (NOVA), 2:00.97
- Tess Howley (LIAC), 2:01.27
- Lynsey Bowen (CSC), 2:01.43
- Madeleine Hebert (TRA), 2:01.86
- Lainey Mullins (SSC), 2:02.25
Another meet record has gone down at Summer Junior Nationals as Madi Mintenko swam to a final time of 1:58.07 in the girls 200 free. That also makes her the #7 fastest US performer in the 15-16 age group of all-time.
All-Time 15-16 US Girls LCM 200 Free
- Missy Johnson (Franklin), 1:55.06 (2011)
- Claire Weinstein, 1:55.26 (2023)
- Katie Ledecky, 1:56.32 (2013)
- Alex Shackell, 1:56.70 (2023)
- Bella Sims, 1:57.53 (2021)
- Dagny Knutson, 1:57.73 (2009)
- Madi Mintenko, 1:58.07 (2023)
Mintenko broke the old meet record of a 1:58.26 that Lia Neal set back in 2011.
Split Comparison:
|Mintenko
|Neal
|50
|28.25
|27.58
|100
|29.57
|30
|150
|30.6
|30.49
|200
|29.65
|30.19
|1:58.07
|1:58.26
Mintenko’s swim tonight was a best time by over a second as her previous best was a 1:59.23 that she swam last month at US Nationals. Over the last year, Mintenko has dropped over two seconds as she swam a 2:00.64 last summer.
Madi’s mom, Lindsay Mintenko, is the Director of USA Swimming.
Sneaking up on mom’s PB! What a fun journey for both of them.