Madi Mintenko Breaks Meet Record; #7 US 15-16 All-Time With 1:58.07

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

GIRLS’ 200 METER FREESTYLE – FINALS

  • Jr World: 1:53.91 – Summer McIntosh (2023) (pending 1:53.65)
  • Meet: 1:58.26 – Lia Neal (2011)
  • Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 1:58.53 – Sippy Woodhead (1978)
  • Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 1:55.06 – Missy Franklin (2011)
  • Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 1:54.43 – Katie Ledecky (2016)
  • 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 2:00.89

Podium:

  1. Madi Mintenko (PPA), 1:58.07M
  2. Bailey Hartman (CROW), 1:59.23
  3. Cavan Gormsen (LIAC), 2:00.31
  4. Maggie Schalow (NOVA), 2:00.97
  5. Tess Howley (LIAC), 2:01.27
  6. Lynsey Bowen (CSC), 2:01.43
  7. Madeleine Hebert (TRA), 2:01.86
  8. Lainey Mullins (SSC), 2:02.25

Another meet record has gone down at Summer Junior Nationals as Madi Mintenko swam to a final time of 1:58.07 in the girls 200 free. That also makes her the #7 fastest US performer in the 15-16 age group of all-time.

All-Time 15-16 US Girls LCM 200 Free

  1. Missy Johnson (Franklin), 1:55.06 (2011)
  2. Claire Weinstein, 1:55.26 (2023)
  3. Katie Ledecky, 1:56.32 (2013)
  4. Alex Shackell, 1:56.70 (2023)
  5. Bella Sims, 1:57.53 (2021)
  6. Dagny Knutson, 1:57.73 (2009)
  7. Madi Mintenko, 1:58.07 (2023)

Mintenko broke the old meet record of a 1:58.26 that Lia Neal set back in 2011.

Split Comparison:

Mintenko Neal
50 28.25 27.58
100 29.57 30
150 30.6 30.49
200 29.65 30.19
1:58.07 1:58.26

Mintenko’s swim tonight was a best time by over a second as her previous best was a 1:59.23 that she swam last month at US Nationals. Over the last year, Mintenko has dropped over two seconds as she swam a 2:00.64 last summer.

Madi’s mom, Lindsay Mintenko, is the Director of USA Swimming.

1
LBSWIM
1 hour ago

Sneaking up on mom’s PB! What a fun journey for both of them.

