2022 Big-12 ‘A’ Finalist Morgan Brophy Transferring To Cal

After spending her freshman and sophomore seasons at Texas, Morgan Brophy from Scottsdale, Arizona has announced that she will be transferring to Cal.

As a freshman at Texas, Brophy was fourth in the 100 fly (54.17) and 10th in the 200 IM (2:01.48) at the Big-12 Championships. This past season as a freshman, she finished 18th in the 100 fly (55.91), 24th in the 50 free (23.90), and 33rd in the 100 free (52.73).

Brophy’s best SCY times are:

100 fly: 53.84 (March 2021)

200 fly: 2:01.64 (March 2019)

200 IM: 2:01.27 (December 2021)

50 free: 22.99 (December 2022)

100 free: 50.24 (February 2022)

The Cal women were third this past season at the Pac-12 Championships, finishing only seven points behind second-place team USC.

Brophy’s personal best times have the potential to score immediate points at Pac-12s. Her 100 fly would have made been 17th in prelims, only two-tenths off of the ‘B’ final, her 200 fly time would have made the ‘B’ final, and her 200 IM would have made the ‘C’ final. Cal had two ‘A’ finalists and two ‘B’ finalists in both the 100 and 200 flys this past season.

Brophy has two years of eligibility remaining.

Brophy joins the class of 2025. The class of 2025 made up half of the team this year as there were 14 sophomores out of the team of 28. The team’s top 100 butterflyer Mia Kragh is also a member of the rising junior class.