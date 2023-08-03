2023 U.S. Summer Junior Nationals: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2023 Summer Junior National Championships

Day 4

Welcome to Day 4 at 2023 U.S. Summer Junior Nationals. We’ll have heats of the 200 free, 100 back, and 200 breast this morning.

Carmel Swim Club’s Alex Shackell is on the heat sheet as the top seed in the girls’ 200 free but she was a DFS in the 100 fly yesterday so it’s not clear she is at the meet. In her absence, the top qualifier coming into the meet is Long Island Aquatic Club’s Cavan Gormsen with 1:58.34. Mission Viejo’s Teagan O’Dell comes in as the only sub-1:00 100 backstroker with a seed time of 59.73, but keep your eyes on the 13-year-old sensations who finished 1-2 in the 200 back last night, Carmel’s Ellie Clarke (1:03.85) and Jersey Wahoos’ Audrey Derivaux (1:03.97). Defending champion Piper Enge from Bellevue Club tops the entrants in the 200 breast with 2:27.86.

Alex’s brother Aaron Shackell, who destroyed the meet record in the 400 free last night with 3:57.00, is second seed in the 200 (1:47.29) behind Jersey Wahoos’ Henry McFadden (1:46.94). Shackell broke the meet record on Tuesday night with his leadoff split from CSC’s 800 free relay. Jonny Marshall from Firestone Akron (54.42) and SwimMAC Carolina’s Caleb Maldari (54.88) are the top seeds in the 100 back; Maldari won the 200 back title last night. Nick Mahabir from Team Elite Coronado brings the fastest time to the 200 back (2:12.07) and will look for a sweep after having won the 100 breast on Monday night.

THURSDAY MORNING HEAT SHEETS

Girls’ 200 Meter Freestyle – Prelims

Jr World: 1:53.91 – Summer McIntosh (2023) (pending 1:53.65)

Meet: 1:58.26 – Lia Neal (2011)

Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 1:58.53 – Sippy Woodhead (1978)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 1:55.06 – Missy Franklin (2011)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 1:54.43 – Katie Ledecky (2016)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 2:00.89

Finals qualifiers:

Cavan Gormsen (LIAC), 2:00.69 Madi Mintenko (PPA), 2:00.81 Tess Howley (LIAC), 2:01.04 Lynsey Bowen (CSC), 2:01.45 Bailey Hartman (CROW), 2:01.63 Maggie Schalow (NOVA), 2:02.21 Lainey Mullins (SSC), 2:02.27 Madeleine Hebert (TRA), 2:02.31 Kate Hurst (SCAR), 2:02.51 Camden Doane (KING), 2:02.64 Ava Chavez (SMST), 2:02.68 Hannah Bellard (CW), 2:02.73 Asia Kozan (MVN), 2:03.52 Ella Cosgrove (SAC), 2:03.64 Jo Jo Ramey (FAST), 2:03.65 Katie McCarthy (EDI), 2:03.78 Amelia Bodensta (TXLA), 2:03.82 Alexa McDevitt (BC), 2:03.88 Katie Walker (MAC), 2:03.97 Rebecca Diaconescu (TRA), 2:04.02 Mila Nikanorov (HRA), 2:04.07 Skylar Knowlton (PHX), 2:04.10 Kayla Han (RMDA), 2:04.12 Natalie Killion (STAR), 2:04.23

Boys’ 200 Meter Freestyle – Prelims

Jr World: 1:42.97 – David Popovici (2022)

Meet: 1:47.29 – Aaron Shackell (2023)

Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 1:50.60 – Luka Mijatovic (2023)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 1:47.62 – Maximus Williamson (2023)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 1:45.99 – Michael Phelps (2003)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 1:49.99

Finals qualifiers:

Girls’ 100 Meter Backstroke – Prelims

Jr World: 57.57 – Regan Smith (2019)

Meet: 59.77 – Rachel Bootsma (2009)

Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 1:00.26 – Regan Smith (2016)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 58.83 – Regan Smith (2018)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 57.57 – Regan Smith (2019)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 1:01.89

Finals qualifiers:

Boys’ 100 Meter Backstroke – Prelims

Jr World: 52.53 – Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

Meet: 54.41 – Will Modglin (2022)

Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 56.62 – Josh Zuchowski (2019)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 53.27 – Daniel Diehl (2022)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 53.07 – Daniel Diehl (2022)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 55.69

Finals qualifiers:

Girls’ 200 Meter Breaststroke – Prelims

Jr World: 2:19.64 – Viktoria Gunes (2015)

Meet: 2:26.35 – Allie Szekely (2012)

Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 2:25.75 – Amanda Beard (1996)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 2:25.35 – Anita Nall (1992)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 2:24.47 – Lilly King (2015)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 2:31.69

Finals qualifiers:

Boys’ 200 Meter Breaststroke – Prelims

Jr World: 2:08.83 – Zhihao Dong (2023)

Meet: 2:11.25 – Daniel Roy (2023)

Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 2:15.84 – Ethan Dang (2016)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 2:09.40 – Josh Matheny (2019)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 2:08.91 – Matt Fallon (2021)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 2:15.99

Finals qualifiers: