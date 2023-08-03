McKeown On Campbell: “She’s Not Speaking On Behalf Of The Whole Australian Team”

On Thursday morning, three-time 2023 World Championships gold medalist Kaylee McKeown shared her thoughts on Cate Campbell‘s remarks regarding the United States in an interview with The Daily Telegraph. In particular, McKeown said that Campbell’s comments were not reflective of how the entire Australian National Team felt.

“I think the rivalry between Swimming Australia and the American team has been like that for decades, it’s not anything new,” McKeown said. “In saying that though, there’s a right and wrong way to say things. Cate’s entitled to her opinion but I just want the U.S. to know that she’s not speaking on behalf of the whole Australian team. She wasn’t in Japan, so for her to make those comments and not be there kind of makes us athletes, not look bad, but we don’t think what she said.”

“I know there were a few of us that had a few comments to say about it and we weren’t too impressed that she had her two cents to put in. But as I said, everyone is entitled to their opinion. I don’t necessarily agree with it—I don’t like being called sore losers on our behalf so I couldn’t imagine how [the Americans] would feel.”

Campbell had previously said in a TV interview with Australia Chanel 9 on Tuesday morning that the success of Australians felt even better when they beat the Americans, referring to how Australia won more gold medals than the United States in swimming at the 2023 World Championships. She also said that she was happy she did not have to hear the American national anthem on day one of the competition and made jabs at Team USA’s tradition to ring a cowbell before an American swimmer walked out to the competition pool. However, Campbell later told SwimSwam on Tuesday afternoon that her comments were meant to be taken in a light-hearted way, and that she respected the American athletes.

“Australia coming out on top is one thing, but it is just so much sweeter beating America,” Campbell had said. “There were a couple of nights, particularly the first night of competition, where we did not have to hear the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ ring out through the stadium and I cannot tell you how happy that made me. If I never hear that song again it will be too soon. Bring on Paris, that’s all I have to say. U.S., stop being sore losers.”

“When we’re right next to each other in the warm-up area, the U.S. has this infernal cowbell that they ring, and as someone leaves to go to the competition pool, they ring out ‘U-S-A, U-S-A’ and I have never wanted to punch someone more and steal that cowbell,” she added.

Campbell’s comments had been prompted by a discussion on how American TV streaming service Peacock ranked the World Championships medal table by total medal count rather than gold medal count, which is how medal tables are typically ranked. At the World Championships, Australia won 13 gold medals compared to the United States 7, while the U.S. won 38 total medals compared to Australia’s 25.

McKeown is not the first swimmer to address Campbell’s comments. On Tuesday, American swimmer and world record holder Lilly King criticized Campbell in a tweet that has also been reposted by 2023 World Championships team member Olivia Smoliga. In addition, 2016 Olympic silver medalist Josh Prenot said that because of Campbell’s comments, USA Swimming should “step up their game” regarding cowbell ringing.

At the 2023 World Championships, McKeown was one of the most successful swimmers, having won gold in the 50, 100, and 200 back. In fact, she was the only female swimmer to win three individual gold medals and became the first woman to sweep the 50/100/200-meter races of a stroke at a World Championships. Meanwhile, Campbell did not compete at the World Championships. Though her season-best time of 53.52 in the 100 free would have placed sixth at Australian trials this year, she said that she would not compete in Fukuoka regardless of her results and that her focus was on preparing for the 2024 Paris Olympic games.

In addition to being a swimmer, Campbell is also the chair of the Australian Olympic Committee Athletes’ Commission, having been elected for the position in March 2022.