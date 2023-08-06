Carmel Swim Club Wins Overall Team High Point at US Summer Junior Nationals

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 31 – August 4, 2023

LCM (50 meters)

William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California, United States

Meet Central

Complete Results

Congratulations to Carmel Swim Club for winning the overall high point award at 2023 US Summer Junior National Championships. Carmel scored a total of 522.5 points, over 170 points ahead of second-place team SwimMAC Carolina.

Top 5 Combined Team Scores

Carmel Swim Club, 522.5 SwimMAC Carolina, 350.5 Bolles School Sharks, 328 Crow Canyon Sharks, 317 Long Island Aquatic Club, 314

Individually, Carmel was led by Aaron Shackell who won the boys overall high point with 80 total points. Aaron Shackell was highlighted by individual wins in the 200 fly, 200 free, and 400 free, as well as a second place finish in the 100 free.

Although the boys side was led by Shackell, the boys scored a total of 230 points, compared to the girls who scored 292.5. The girls were led by Lynsey Bowen who scored 47 individual points. Bowen was highlighted by a win in the 800 free as well as a fifth place finish in the 400 free and a sixth place finish in the 200 free.

Overall, the team was led by its relays. Out of its 522.5 total, 234.5 came from individual points. This means that the team scored 288 points off of relays.

On the girls side, the team won the 4×50 freestyle relay and 4×100 medley relay as well as finished 2nd in the 4×100 free relay and 4×200 free relay. They also were seventh in the 4×50 medley relay. Notably, they set two meet records in their winning relays and set one 15-18 national age group record.

The boys were highlighted by a 2nd place finish in the 4×200 free relay, 6th place finish in the 4×50 free relay, and 7th place finish in the 4×100 free relay. They also were 12th in the 4×100 medley relay and 23rd in the 4×50 medley relay.

The Carmel girls also won the girls team high points award, while the boys finished third.