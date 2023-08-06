Bolles School Sharks Wins Boys Team High Point Showing Off Depth

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 31 – August 4, 2023

LCM (50 meters)

William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California, United States

The Bolles School Sharks won the boys team high point at the 2023 US Summer Junior National Championships, scoring a total of 273 points. The team showed its depth as it won the team high point without winning a single event the whole meet.

TOP 5 BOYS HIGH POINT TEAM SCORES

Bolles School Sharks, 273 SwimMAC Carolina, 243.5 Carmel Swim Club, 230 Lakeside Aquatic Club, 199.5 Rose Bowl Aquatics, 180

Unlike the girls side of the meet, the boys points were spread throughout more teams as the top five only made up 1,126 points compared to the girls who the top five had made up 1,267.5 points.

Just as the Carmel girls won the girls high point led by their relays, the Bolles School boys were also led by their relays. Their ‘A’ relays finished 2nd in the 4×100 free relay, 3rd in the 4×50 free relay, 3rd in the 4×50 medley relay, and 7th in the 4×100 medley relay. Notably, their ‘A’ 4×200 free relay was disqualified.

In addition to their ‘A’ relay finishes, their ‘B’ relays also picked up huge points. The ‘B’ relays most notable finishes came in the 4×100 free relay that finished 6th, the 4×50 medley (9th), and the 4×50 free (9th).

Out of the team’s 22 boys competing at the meet, 13 of them swam on at least one relay, contributing key points in their title run.

On the individual level, 18 year old Kayden Lancaster led the team with 27 individual points. Lancaster finished 4th in the 200 free, 7th in the 100 free, and 20th in the 400 free. 16 yea rold Andy Kravchenko also was key at the individual level as he scored 24 points, finishing 4th in the 50 free and 9th in the 100 free.