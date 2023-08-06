2023 World University Games: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

Day 6 of the 2023 World University Games in Chengdu is underway. This morning’s prelims session will be the shortest one yet, set to last right about one hour. Three of the five events this morning are 50s.

DAY 6 PRELIMS EVENT SCHEDULE

Women’s 50 Breast – Prelims

Men’s 50 Free – Prelims

Women’s 200 Fly – Prelims

Women’s 50 Free – Prelims

Men’s 4×200 Free Relay – Prelims

The women’s 50 breast has Brazil’s Jhennifer Conceicao coming in as the top seed, entering with a 30.51. Conceicao will have her work cut out for her, however, as Lithuania’s Kotryna Teterevkova is also in the field. Teterevkova has already won the women’s 100 and 200 breast this week in Chengdu, so she’s 2/3 of the way to a sweep.

In the men’s 50 free, Brazil’s Pedro Spajari enters as the top seed. As was the case in the 100 free, Spajari’s teammate, Lucas Peixoto, is the #2 seed. Spajari came in 8th in the men’s 100 free final last night, however, in prelims, semifinals, and finals, he posted the fastest first 50 split in the field, so it looks like he’s in good shape for the 50 free.

Japan’s Kina Hayashi comes into today as the top seed in the women’s 200 fly by a wide margin. Hayashi is entered at 2:06.41, making her the only swimmer in the field seeded under 2:08.

Meanwhile, the women’s 50 free will be Chinese star Zhang Yufei‘s last individual event of the meet. Yufei has already won gold in the women’s 50 fly, 100fly, and 100 free, breaking the Championship Records in all 3 events. The 50 free may prove to be Yufei’s biggest challenge of the week in terms of breaking records, however. The Championship Record is pretty quick, sitting at 24.48. While Yufei has been considerably faster than that, having earned the bronze medal in the event at the World Championships last week with a 24.15, fatigue may start to play a role. At this point, Yufei has been racing for 2 weeks straight. That much racing can start to take its toll on anyone, even a swimmer as great as Yufei.

