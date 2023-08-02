2023 World University Games: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

Day 2 of the 2023 WUGS in Chengdu, China has arrived. The first day of the meet was a thriller, seeing host country China take down 3 Championships Records. If you missed it, be sure to catch up. The links to our prelims and finals recaps can be found in the meet info above.

One other note: as it appears, there will not be live streams for the prelims sessions. However, there was a live stream available for day 1 finals last night, which will be sure to link for you in tonight’s finals recap as well.

This morning’s session is a little bit thinner than yesterday’s featuring only 6 events, compared to day 1’s 9. That being said, 1 of the events this morning is the men’s 1500 free, so the timeline is actually only 5 minutes shorter than yesterday morning’s, despite there being 3 less events.

Following her WUGS Record in the women’s 50 fly semifinals last night, Chinese star Zhang Yufei is entered in prelims of the women’s 100 free this morning. Yufei is the top seed coming into the meet, entered with a 53.95. Of note, Yufei swam a 53.47 on the anchor of China’s women’s 4×100 free relay last night, which broke the CR in the event. Given her split last night, Yufei appears to be in great shape heading into the 100 free today.

American Jack Dahlgren enters the men’s 200 free as the top seed by nearly a second this morning. Dahlgren is entered at 1:46.92, but he’ll be pushed hard in the event. Notably, Italian Matteo Lamberti, the gold medalist in the men’s 400 free last night, is entered in the event as well.

DAY 2 PRELIMS SCHEDULE

Men’s 200 freestyle – heats

Women’s 100 breaststroke – heats

Men’s 200 Individual Medley – heats

Women’s 100 freestyle – heats

Men’s 1500 freestyle – heats

Mixed 4×100 medley relay – heats

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 1:42.00 (2009)

WUGS Record: Danila Izotov, Russia – 1:44.87 (2013)

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: Lilly King, United States – 1:04.13 (2017)

WUGS Record: Yulia Efimova, Russia – 1:05.48 (2013)

MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

World Record: Ryan Lochte, United States – 1:54.00 (2011)

WUGS Record: Kosuke Hagino, Japan – 1:57.35 (2017)

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 51.71 (2017)

WUGS Record: Aliaksadran Herasimenia, Belarus – 53.50 (2013)

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: Sun Yang, China – 14:31.02 (2012)

WUGS Record: Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy – 14:47.75 (2017)

MIXED 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – PRELIMS