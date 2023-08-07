2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

MEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

World Record: United States – 3:26.78 (2021)

Championship Record: Japan – 3:32.80 (2009)

PODIUM:

GOLD: China – 3:32.58 (Championship Record)

SILVER: Italy – 3:33.14

BRONZE: Japan – 3:35.04

China sent the 2023 World University Games in Chengdu out with a bang tonight. Swimming on home soil, Wang Gukailai (54.76), Qin Haiyang (57.65), Chen Juner (51.37), and Lin Tao (48.80) teamed up to win gold in 3:32.58. Not only did the quartet earn another gold medal for China, they cracked the Championship Record as well. The Championship Record was held by Japan at 3:32.80 and had stood for 14 years. That Japanese team also featured backstroke superstar Ryosuke Irie.

Here is a split comparison between China’s Championship Record performance tonight and the previous CR from Japan in 2009:

As the splits show, the two relays were quite different. Irie was significantly faster than Gukailai on backstroke, swimming 2 seconds faster. The first 200m would end up being a wash, however, as Haiyang’s 57.65 breast split was 2 seconds faster than Hiromasa Sakimoto’s 59.63 for Japan.

With it coming down to the back half of the race, China’s Chen Juner made a critical difference for his team. Juner split 51.37 on fly, well over half a second faster than Shimpei Irie was for Japan back in 2009. Though Tao was slower than Japan’s Rammaru Harada on the anchor, Junder’s fly split more than made up for that difference.

We should also note that Haiyang’s breast split of 57.65 was incredibly fast. The time comes in under his Asian Record mark of 57.69 in the men’s 100 breast, which he swam for gold at the World Championships in Fukuoka about two weeks ago. It was also one of Haiyang’s fastest splits of his career. He split 57.43 on the Chinese 4×100 medley relay at the World Championships a little over a week ago.