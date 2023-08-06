2023 World University Games: Day 6 Finals Live Recap

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
- August 1-7, 2023
- Dong’an Lake Sports Park Swimming and Diving Hall, Chengdu, China
- LCM (50m)
The penultimate finals session of the 2023 World University Games will begin shortly. This evening’s session will be heavy on finals, featuring 7, while there are only 4 semifinals.
DAY 6 FINAL EVENT SCHEDULE
- Women’s 800 Free – Final
- Women’s 50 Breast – Semifinals
- Men’s 100 Fly – Final
- Women’s 200 Free – Final
- Women’s 50 Back – Final
- Men’s 50 Free – Semifinals
- Men’s 200 Back – Final
- Women’s 200 Fly – Semifinals
- Men’s 50 Breast – Final
- Women’s 50 Free – Semifinals
- Men’s 4×200 Free Relay – Final
You can find the link to the finals live stream here.
Tonight, China’s Li Bingjie will be chasing another gold medal, this time in the women’s 800 free. Bingjie is fresh off breaking the Asian Record in the event, while also winning the silver medal, at the World Championships in Fukuoka.
Meanwhile, Chinese star Qin Haiyang will be looking to complete his sweep of the men’s breaststroke events here in Chengdu. Haiyang has lowered the Championship Record in the 50 breast already in both prelims and semifinals, so we’ll see if he has one more drop in him.
WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: Katie Ledecky, United States – 8:04.79 (2016)
- Championship Record: Simona Quadarella, Italy – 8:20.54 (2017)
PODIUM:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania – 29.16 (2023)
- Championship Record: Yulia Efimova, Russia – 30.12 (2013)
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- World Record: Caeleb Dressel, United States – 49.45 (2021)
- Championship Record: Jason Dunford, Kenya – 50.85 (2019)
PODIUM:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia – 1:52.85 (2023)
- Championship Record: Siobhan Haughey, Hong Kong – 1:56.71 (2017)
PODIUM:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: Liu Xiang, China – 26.98 (2018)
- Championship Record: Anastasia Zueva, Russia – 27.89 (2013)
PODIUM:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: Cesar Cielo, Brazil – 20.91 (2009)
- Championship Record: Vlad Morozov, Russia – 21.67
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: Aaron Peirsol, United States – 1:51.92 (2009)
- Championship Record: Rysuke Irie, Japan – 1:54.13 (2009)
PODIUM:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: Liu Zige, China – 2:01.81 (2009)
- Championship Record: Audrey Lacroix, Canada – 2:05.83 (2007)
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britian – 25.95
- Championship Record: Qin Haiyang, China – 26.38 (2023)
PODIUM:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 23.61 (2023)
- Championship Record: Aliaksa Herasimenia, Belarus – 24.48 (2013)
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
MEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL
- World Record:
- Championship Record:
PODIUM:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE: