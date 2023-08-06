2023 World University Games: Day 6 Finals Live Recap

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

The penultimate finals session of the 2023 World University Games will begin shortly. This evening’s session will be heavy on finals, featuring 7, while there are only 4 semifinals.

DAY 6 FINAL EVENT SCHEDULE

Women’s 800 Free – Final

Women’s 50 Breast – Semifinals

Men’s 100 Fly – Final

Women’s 200 Free – Final

Women’s 50 Back – Final

Men’s 50 Free – Semifinals

Men’s 200 Back – Final

Women’s 200 Fly – Semifinals

Men’s 50 Breast – Final

Women’s 50 Free – Semifinals

Men’s 4×200 Free Relay – Final

You can find the link to the finals live stream here.

Tonight, China’s Li Bingjie will be chasing another gold medal, this time in the women’s 800 free. Bingjie is fresh off breaking the Asian Record in the event, while also winning the silver medal, at the World Championships in Fukuoka.

Meanwhile, Chinese star Qin Haiyang will be looking to complete his sweep of the men’s breaststroke events here in Chengdu. Haiyang has lowered the Championship Record in the 50 breast already in both prelims and semifinals, so we’ll see if he has one more drop in him.

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: Katie Ledecky, United States – 8:04.79 (2016)

Championship Record: Simona Quadarella, Italy – 8:20.54 (2017)

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania – 29.16 (2023)

Championship Record: Yulia Efimova, Russia – 30.12 (2013)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: Caeleb Dressel, United States – 49.45 (2021)

Championship Record: Jason Dunford, Kenya – 50.85 (2019)

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia – 1:52.85 (2023)

Championship Record: Siobhan Haughey, Hong Kong – 1:56.71 (2017)

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Liu Xiang, China – 26.98 (2018)

Championship Record: Anastasia Zueva, Russia – 27.89 (2013)

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Cesar Cielo, Brazil – 20.91 (2009)

Championship Record: Vlad Morozov, Russia – 21.67

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Aaron Peirsol, United States – 1:51.92 (2009)

Championship Record: Rysuke Irie, Japan – 1:54.13 (2009)

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Liu Zige, China – 2:01.81 (2009)

Championship Record: Audrey Lacroix, Canada – 2:05.83 (2007)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britian – 25.95

Championship Record: Qin Haiyang, China – 26.38 (2023)

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 23.61 (2023)

Championship Record: Aliaksa Herasimenia, Belarus – 24.48 (2013)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL

World Record:

Championship Record:

PODIUM: