2023 World University Games: Day 7 Prelims Live Recap

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

The final day of the 2023 World University Games is here! Of course, this morning’s session in Chengdu will be the shortest of the meet, featuring only four events.

DAY 7 PRELIMS EVENT SCHEDULE

Women’s 400 Free – Prelims

Men’s 400 IM – Prelims

Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay – Prelims

Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay

The women’s 400 free will feature Chinese distance star Li Bingjie. Having already won gold in the women’s 800 free and 1500 free, Bingjie enters the meet as the top seed in the 400 free as well. She’s the top seed by 5 seconds, setting her up nicely to win a 3rd individual gold.

Japan’s Kaito Tabuchi enters the meet under the Championship Record in the men’s 400 IM. Japanese star Daiya Seto holds the CR at 4:11.98, a time which he established at the 2017 WUGS. Tabuchi enters with a seed time of 4:11.75.

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: Ariarne Titmus, Australia – 3:55.38 (2023)

Championship Record: Sarah Koehler, Germany – 4:03.96 (2017)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

In a shockingly tight prelims of the women’s 400 free this morning, 1st and 8th place were separated by just 1.04 seconds. Moreover, the top 7 swimmers in the field this morning all went 4:15. That sets up what should be a really fun race in the final tonight.

Last in was Germany’s Leonie Kullmann, who clocked a 4:16.35. Kullmann was out pretty fast this morning, splitting 2:06.67 on the opening 200m. She didn’t have quite the same closing speed as the other top 8 finishers, which left her in 8th overall.

China’s Li Bingjie led the way with a 4:15.31. We can expect Bingjie to be quite a bit faster in finals tonight. She’s already won the women’s 800 and 1500 free here in Chengdu. She’s also the Asian Record holder in the event, having been as fast as 4:01.08.

MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

World Record: Leon Marchand, France – 4:02.50 (2023)

Championship Record: Daiya Seto, Japan – 4:11.98

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – PRELIMS

World Record: United States – 3:50.40 (2019)

Championship Record: Russia – 3:58.04 (2013)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – PRELIMS

World Record: United States – 3:26.78 (2021)

Championship Record: Japan – 3:32.80 (2009)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS: