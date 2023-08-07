2023 World University Games: Day 7 Prelims Live Recap

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
- August 1-7, 2023
- Dong’an Lake Sports Park Swimming and Diving Hall, Chengdu, China
- LCM (50m)
The final day of the 2023 World University Games is here! Of course, this morning’s session in Chengdu will be the shortest of the meet, featuring only four events.
DAY 7 PRELIMS EVENT SCHEDULE
- Women’s 400 Free – Prelims
- Men’s 400 IM – Prelims
- Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay – Prelims
- Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay
The women’s 400 free will feature Chinese distance star Li Bingjie. Having already won gold in the women’s 800 free and 1500 free, Bingjie enters the meet as the top seed in the 400 free as well. She’s the top seed by 5 seconds, setting her up nicely to win a 3rd individual gold.
Japan’s Kaito Tabuchi enters the meet under the Championship Record in the men’s 400 IM. Japanese star Daiya Seto holds the CR at 4:11.98, a time which he established at the 2017 WUGS. Tabuchi enters with a seed time of 4:11.75.
WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS
- World Record: Ariarne Titmus, Australia – 3:55.38 (2023)
- Championship Record: Sarah Koehler, Germany – 4:03.96 (2017)
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
- Li Bingjie (China) – 4:15.31
- Antonietta Cesarano (Italy) – 4:15.38
- Ichika Kajimoto (Japan) – 4:15.54
- Noemi Cesarano (Italy) – 4:15.56
- Dune Coetzee (South Africa) – 4:15.65
- Maria Heitmann (Brazil) – 4:15.82
- Ajna Kesely (Hungary) – 4:15.90
- Leonie Kullmann (Germany) – 4:16.35
In a shockingly tight prelims of the women’s 400 free this morning, 1st and 8th place were separated by just 1.04 seconds. Moreover, the top 7 swimmers in the field this morning all went 4:15. That sets up what should be a really fun race in the final tonight.
Last in was Germany’s Leonie Kullmann, who clocked a 4:16.35. Kullmann was out pretty fast this morning, splitting 2:06.67 on the opening 200m. She didn’t have quite the same closing speed as the other top 8 finishers, which left her in 8th overall.
China’s Li Bingjie led the way with a 4:15.31. We can expect Bingjie to be quite a bit faster in finals tonight. She’s already won the women’s 800 and 1500 free here in Chengdu. She’s also the Asian Record holder in the event, having been as fast as 4:01.08.
MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS
- World Record: Leon Marchand, France – 4:02.50 (2023)
- Championship Record: Daiya Seto, Japan – 4:11.98
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
WOMEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – PRELIMS
- World Record: United States – 3:50.40 (2019)
- Championship Record: Russia – 3:58.04 (2013)
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
MEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – PRELIMS
- World Record: United States – 3:26.78 (2021)
- Championship Record: Japan – 3:32.80 (2009)
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS: