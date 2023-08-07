Zhang Yufei Rips 24.29 50 Free to Break Decade-Old Championship Record at WUGS

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 23.61 (2023)

Championship Record: Aliaksandra Herasimenia, Belarus – 24.48 (2013)

PODIUM:

Zhang Yufei is having an incredible meet in Chengdu. After what was a very successful World Championships in Fukuoka, Yufei went straight to Chengdu in her home country of China for the World University Games. Arguably the Swimmer of The Meet, Yufei won the women’s 50 free tonight in 24.29, marking her 4th individual gold and 8th overall gold of the meet.

Not only did Yufei earn her 8th gold medal with the performance, she also shattered the Championship Record of 24.48, which had stood since to the 2013 WUGS, when Belarus’ Aliaksandra Herasimenia set that mark.

It was a solid time for Yufei as well. She earned the bronze medal in the event at the World Championships in Fukuoka 8 days ago in 24.15, so she was only 0.14 seconds off that mark tonight. That 24.15 stands as Yufei’s career best in the event.

Yufei also broke the Championship Records in the women’s 50 fly, 100 fly, and 100 free here in Chengdu. With the women’s 4×100 medley relay final still left on her schedule, Yufei has a chance to earn a 9th gold medal of the meet by the end of this session.

Yufei’s Gold Medals in Chengdu:

Women’s 50 fly

Women’s 100 fly

Women’s 50 free

Women’s 100 free

Women’s 4×100 free relay

Women’s 4×200 free relay

Mixed 4×100 free relay

Mixed 4×100 medley relay

Yufei also had an exceptional meet in Fukuoka at the World Championships, where she earned 5 medals, 2 of which were gold. Individually, she won gold in the women’s 100 fly, silver in the 50 fly, and bronze in the 50 free.