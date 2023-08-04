2023 World University Games: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

Day 4 of the 2023 World University Games in Chengdu has arrived. This morning’s prelims session will be the shortest one yet, set to last about 90 minutes.

DAY 4 PRELIMS SCHEDULE

Women’s 200 Breast – Prelims

Men’s 100 Free – Prelims

Women’s 100 Fly – Prelims

Men’s 800 Free – Prelims

Women’s 4×200 Free Relay – Prelims

The men’s 100 free is seeded very tightly at the top. Brazilians Pedro Spajari and Lucas Peixoto are the top 2 seeds, entering with times of 48.80 and 48.81 respectively. They don’t have much breathing room at all, however, as Poland’s Kamil Sieradzki is the #3 seed with a 48.85 and Italy’s Giovanni Carraro coming in at #4 with a 48.90.

China’s Zhang Yufei, who has already won gold in the women’s 50 fly and 100 free in Championship Record fashion this week, comes into this morning as the top seed in the women’s 100 fly. Yufei is the heavy favorite here, as she won gold in the event last week at the World Championships in Fukuoka. She also will all but certainly take down the WUGS Record of 57.63, which Canadian Katerine Savard currently holds.

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: Evgeniia Chikunova, Russia – 2:17.55 (2023)

WUGS Record: Rie Kaneto, Japan – 2:22.32 (2009)

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

Kaylene Corbett (South Africa) – 2:28.80 Kotryna Teterevkova (Lithuania) – 2:30.18 Haruna Ogata (Japan) – 2:30.83 Bente Fischer (Germany) – 2:30.86 Jiwon Yang (South Korea) – 2:31.45 Zhu Leiju (China) – 2:32.04 Alessia Ferraguti (Italy) – 2:33.31 Zheng Muyan (China) – 2:33.61 Emily Lundgren (United States) – 2:33.99 Yukino Miyasaka (Japan) – 2:35.00 Eliza Brown (United States) – 2:35.06 Yujuan Chang (Hong Kong) – 2:36.28 Klara Thormalm (Sweden) – 2:36.34 Kate Meyer (South Africa) – 2:36.50 Maria Erokhina (Cyprus) – 2:37.84 Beatriz Lysy (Brazil) – 2:38.78

South Africa’s Kaylene Corbett kicked off this morning’s prelims by clocking the top time of the morning in the women’s 200 breast. Corbett, the bronze medalists in this event at last summer’s Commonwealth Games, swam a 2:28.80, which was the only time under 2:30 in the field this morning. With a career best of 2:22.06, Corbett could scare the Championship Record of 2:22.32 down the line.

Kotryna Teterevkova, the champion in the women’s 100 breast from last night, came in 2nd this morning in 2:30.18. She was only out in 1:13.03 on the first 100m this morning, so we know she has more to give on that front half moving forward.

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: David Popovici, Romania – 46.86

WUGS Record: Vlad Morozov, Russia – 47.62 (2013)

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 55.58 (2016)

WUGS Record: Katerine Savard, Canada – 57.63 (2013)

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: Zhang Lin, China – 7:32.12 (2009)

WUGS Record: Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy – 8:45.76 (2017)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – PRELIMS

World Record: Australia – 7:37.50 (2023)

WUGS Record: United States – 7:53.88 (2015)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS: