2023 World University Games: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
- August 1-7, 2023
- Dong’an Lake Sports Park Swimming and Diving Hall, Chengdu, China
- LCM (50m)
Day 3 of the 2023 World University Games in Chengdu, China is here. This morning’s prelims session will be the shortest so far, scheduled to last just under 2 hours. Day 3 will also be the first day of the meet without a relay.
DAY 3 PRELIMS SCHEDULE
- Men’s 200 Butterfly – Heats
- Women’s 200 IM – Heats
- Men’s 200 Breaststroke – Heats
- Women’s 100 Backstroke – Heats
- Men’s 50 Backstroke – Heats
- Women’s 1500 Freestyle – Heats
China’s Qin Haiyang will be swimming prelims of the men’s 200 breast this morning. Haiyang broke the World Record in the event en route to winning gold last week at the World Championships in Fukuoka. Haiyang clocked a 2:05.48 to set the WR last week. Given that, it seems Haiyang stands a good chance at taking down the WUGS Championship Record, which stands at 2:08.37.
The women’s 1500 free will also see distance star Li Bingjie compete. Bingjie earned the bronze medal in the event last week in Fukuoka, clocking a 15:45.71. That time would seed her first in the mile this morning by just shy of 30 seconds.
MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS
- World Record: Kristof Milak, Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022)
- WUGS Record: Nao Horomura, Japan – 1:53.90 (2017)
WOMEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS
- World Record: Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 2:06.12 (2015)
- WUGS Record: Yui Ohashi, Japan – 2:10.03 (2017)
MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS
- World Record: Qin Haiyang, China – 2:05.48 (2023)
- WUGS Record: Andrew Wilson, United States – 2:08.37 (2017)
WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS
- World Record: Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 57.45 (2021)
- WUGS Record: Katharine Berkoff, United States – 59.29 (2019)
MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS
- World Record: Hunter Armstrong, United States – 23.71 (2022)
- WUGS Record: Zane Waddell, South Africa – 24.46 (2019)
WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS
- World Record: Katie Ledecky, United States – 15:20.48 (2018)
- WUGS Record: Simona Quadarella, Italy – 15:57.90 (2017)
