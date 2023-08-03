2023 World University Games: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

Day 3 of the 2023 World University Games in Chengdu, China is here. This morning’s prelims session will be the shortest so far, scheduled to last just under 2 hours. Day 3 will also be the first day of the meet without a relay.

DAY 3 PRELIMS SCHEDULE

Men’s 200 Butterfly – Heats

Women’s 200 IM – Heats

Men’s 200 Breaststroke – Heats

Women’s 100 Backstroke – Heats

Men’s 50 Backstroke – Heats

Women’s 1500 Freestyle – Heats

China’s Qin Haiyang will be swimming prelims of the men’s 200 breast this morning. Haiyang broke the World Record in the event en route to winning gold last week at the World Championships in Fukuoka. Haiyang clocked a 2:05.48 to set the WR last week. Given that, it seems Haiyang stands a good chance at taking down the WUGS Championship Record, which stands at 2:08.37.

The women’s 1500 free will also see distance star Li Bingjie compete. Bingjie earned the bronze medal in the event last week in Fukuoka, clocking a 15:45.71. That time would seed her first in the mile this morning by just shy of 30 seconds.

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

World Record: Kristof Milak, Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022)

WUGS Record: Nao Horomura, Japan – 1:53.90 (2017)

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

World Record: Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 2:06.12 (2015)

WUGS Record: Yui Ohashi, Japan – 2:10.03 (2017)

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: Qin Haiyang , China – 2:05.48 (2023)

, China – 2:05.48 (2023) WUGS Record: Andrew Wilson, United States – 2:08.37 (2017)

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 57.45 (2021)

WUGS Record: Katharine Berkoff, United States – 59.29 (2019)

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: Hunter Armstrong, United States – 23.71 (2022)

WUGS Record: Zane Waddell, South Africa – 24.46 (2019)

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: Katie Ledecky, United States – 15:20.48 (2018)

WUGS Record: Simona Quadarella, Italy – 15:57.90 (2017)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS: