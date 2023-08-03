2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 31 – August 4, 2023
- Prelims 9AM, finals 5PM (Pacific Time)
- LCM (50 meters)
- William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California, United States
- Meet Central
- Pre-Scratch Timelines
- Pre-Scratch Psych Sheet
- Girls meet preview
- Boys meet preview
- Live Results
- Live Stream
- Day 3 Finals Live Recap
GIRLS’ 200 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
Meet: 1:42.87 – Elmbrook Swim Club (2022)
- Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 1:44.53 – Scottsdale Aquatic Club (2013)
- Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 1:44.34 – Elevation Athletics (2022)
- Girls’ 15-18 NAG: 1:42.29 – Carmel Swim Club (2014)
Podium:
- Carmel Swim Club, 1:42.32
- Nitro Swimming, 1:43.55
- Bolles School, 1:43.73
- Bellevue Club, 1:44.15
- Crow Canyon Sharks, 1:44.41
- Fisher Area, 1:44.77
- Palo Alto Stanford, 1:45.12
- Aquajets Swim Team, 1:45.46
The Carmel Swim Club girls 4×50 freestyle relay broke the Summer Juniors meet record swimming a 1:42.32 Wednesday night. That broke the old record of a 1:42.87 which Elmbrook Swim Club set last summer.
Split Comparison:
|Carmel
|Elmbrook
|First 50
|Molly Sweeney
|26.27
|
Maggie Wanezek
|25.99
|Second 50
|Alex Shackell
|24.42
|Lucy Thomas
|25.36
|Third 50
|Berit Berglund
|25.86
|Campbell Stoll
|26.04
|Fourth 50
|Lynsey Bowen
|25.77
|Abby Wanezek
|25.48
|1:42.32
|1:42.87
The biggest difference tonight was the 24.42 split by Alex Shackell. This was Shackell’s first event in Irvine after swimming on the US Women’s 4×200 freestyle relay in both prelims and finals at the 2023 World Championships. Shackell helped the relay to a silver medal.
Shackell was entered in three individual events in Irvine, but declared a false start (DFS) the 100 fly this morning.
Notably, Carmel was not the first to touch the wall tonight as Mission Viejo out-touched them by 0.03 seconds, but Mission Viejo was ultimately disqualified.
Carmel’s relay tonight was also just off of the 15-18 girls National Age Group (NAG) record. That record stands at a 1:42.29 which Carmel set back in 2014.