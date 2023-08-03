2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

GIRLS’ 200 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Meet: 1:42.87 – Elmbrook Swim Club (2022)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 1:44.53 – Scottsdale Aquatic Club (2013)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 1:44.34 – Elevation Athletics (2022)

Girls’ 15-18 NAG: 1:42.29 – Carmel Swim Club (2014)

Podium:

Carmel Swim Club, 1:42.32 Nitro Swimming, 1:43.55 Bolles School, 1:43.73 Bellevue Club, 1:44.15 Crow Canyon Sharks, 1:44.41 Fisher Area, 1:44.77 Palo Alto Stanford, 1:45.12 Aquajets Swim Team, 1:45.46

The Carmel Swim Club girls 4×50 freestyle relay broke the Summer Juniors meet record swimming a 1:42.32 Wednesday night. That broke the old record of a 1:42.87 which Elmbrook Swim Club set last summer.

Split Comparison:

Carmel Elmbrook First 50 Molly Sweeney 26.27 Maggie Wanezek 25.99 Second 50 Alex Shackell 24.42 Lucy Thomas 25.36 Third 50 Berit Berglund 25.86 Campbell Stoll 26.04 Fourth 50 Lynsey Bowen 25.77 Abby Wanezek 25.48 1:42.32 1:42.87

The biggest difference tonight was the 24.42 split by Alex Shackell. This was Shackell’s first event in Irvine after swimming on the US Women’s 4×200 freestyle relay in both prelims and finals at the 2023 World Championships. Shackell helped the relay to a silver medal.

Shackell was entered in three individual events in Irvine, but declared a false start (DFS) the 100 fly this morning.

Notably, Carmel was not the first to touch the wall tonight as Mission Viejo out-touched them by 0.03 seconds, but Mission Viejo was ultimately disqualified.

Carmel’s relay tonight was also just off of the 15-18 girls National Age Group (NAG) record. That record stands at a 1:42.29 which Carmel set back in 2014.