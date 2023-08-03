2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS’ 200 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Meet: 1:32.26 – Dynamo Swim Club (2022)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 1:33.38 – Allegheny North Swim Club (2017)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 1:32.26 – Dynamo Swim Club (2022)

Boys’ 15-18 NAG: 1:32.26 – Dynamo Swim Club (2022)

Podium:

Lakeside Aquatic Club, 1:31.09 Rose Bowl, 1:31.46 Bolles School, 1:32.35 Nitro Swimming, 1:32.67 Texas Ford Aquatics, 1:33.34 Carmel Swim Club, 1:33.56 Irvine Novaquatics / SwimMAC Carolina, 1:33.83

The Lakeside Aquatic Club boys have gone back-to-back nights breaking both the 15-18 national age group (NAG) as well as meet record at Summer Juniors in Irvine.

Tonight they swam to a final time of 1:31.09, breaking the old NAG and meet record set by Dynamo Swim Club last year at Summer Juniors as they swam a 1:32.26.

Split Comparison:

Lakeside Dynamo First 50 Maximus Williamson 22.89 Owen McDonald 23.68 Second 50 River Paulk 22.43 Leo Roden 22.96 Third 50 Cooper Lucas 23.13 Cooper Cook 23.36 Fourth 50 Keaton Rice 22.64 Idris Muhammad 22.26 1:31.09 1:32.26

Tonight’s biggest difference was that Lakeside only had one swimmer over the 23 second mark compared to Dynamo who had two. Maximus Williamson had a huge lead off split for Lakeside as it was also a best time by over half a second as his previous best was a 23.41.

Willaimson also broke another NAG record last night as he broke his own 200 free while leading off Lakeside’s 4×200 free relay, where they also ultimately broke the 15-18 NAG record.