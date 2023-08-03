2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 31 – August 4, 2023
- Prelims 9AM, finals 5PM (Pacific Time)
- LCM (50 meters)
- William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California, United States
BOYS’ 200 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
Meet: 1:32.26 – Dynamo Swim Club (2022)
- Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 1:33.38 – Allegheny North Swim Club (2017)
- Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 1:32.26 – Dynamo Swim Club (2022)
- Boys’ 15-18 NAG: 1:32.26 – Dynamo Swim Club (2022)
Podium:
- Lakeside Aquatic Club, 1:31.09
- Rose Bowl, 1:31.46
- Bolles School, 1:32.35
- Nitro Swimming, 1:32.67
- Texas Ford Aquatics, 1:33.34
- Carmel Swim Club, 1:33.56
- Irvine Novaquatics / SwimMAC Carolina, 1:33.83
The Lakeside Aquatic Club boys have gone back-to-back nights breaking both the 15-18 national age group (NAG) as well as meet record at Summer Juniors in Irvine.
Tonight they swam to a final time of 1:31.09, breaking the old NAG and meet record set by Dynamo Swim Club last year at Summer Juniors as they swam a 1:32.26.
Split Comparison:
|Lakeside
|Dynamo
|First 50
|Maximus Williamson
|22.89
|Owen McDonald
|23.68
|Second 50
|River Paulk
|22.43
|Leo Roden
|22.96
|Third 50
|Cooper Lucas
|23.13
|Cooper Cook
|23.36
|Fourth 50
|Keaton Rice
|22.64
|Idris Muhammad
|22.26
|1:31.09
|1:32.26
Tonight’s biggest difference was that Lakeside only had one swimmer over the 23 second mark compared to Dynamo who had two. Maximus Williamson had a huge lead off split for Lakeside as it was also a best time by over half a second as his previous best was a 23.41.
Willaimson also broke another NAG record last night as he broke his own 200 free while leading off Lakeside’s 4×200 free relay, where they also ultimately broke the 15-18 NAG record.