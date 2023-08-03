2023 World University Games: Host Nation China Claims Swimming Medal Table Lead on Day 2

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

Host nation China has moved atop the medal table after the second day of swimming action at the 2023 World University Games, holding a total of 5 medals, all of which are gold.

After only winning one medal on night 1, China claimed 4 golds on night 2, with a majority of their medals coming from swimmers who just finished competing at the 2023 World Championships last week. Zhang Yufei led the way by winning the women’s 50 butterfly in meet record fashion with a 25.20, while breaststroke ace Qin Haiyang easily claimed the top spot in the men’s 100 breaststroke with a 58.92. In the women’s 200 backstroke, Liu Yaxin nearly broke the meet record, swimming a time of 2:08.18 to win the final by nearly two seconds. China closed out the night with a victory in the mixed 4×100 medley relay, as Wang Gukailai, Haiyang, Yufei, and Li Bingjie combined for a final time of 3:44.02, taking 6 seconds off of the meet record set by the Chinese team in prelims.

Despite losing the medal table lead to China, Italy also had a strong night, as the team claimed 2 silver medals and 2 bronze medals. Lorenzo Gargani won a silver medal in the men’s 50 butterfly, tying with Poland’s Jakub Majerski in a 23.39. In the very next event, the men’s 100 backstroke, Michele Lamberti picked up the country’s second silver of the night with a 54.02. Viola Scotto finished out the individual events by winning bronze in the women’s 50 butterfly, with a 26.01. In the mixed 4×100 medley relay, Italy earned their second bronze medal of the night, touching in 3:47.25, behind China and Poland.

Poland, meanwhile, has been having a great meet thus far, collecting a total of 4 medals (1G, 3S) over the first two days of action to rank 3rd in the medal table. In comparison, the country only won 1 medal throughout the entire swimming portion of the 2019 World University Games with a bronze in the men’s 800 freestyle.

World University Games, Swimming Medal Table After Day 2: