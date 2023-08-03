Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

13 Year Olds Ellie Clarke and Audrey Derivaux Go 1-2 In 200 Backstroke At Summer Juniors

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

GIRLS’ 200 METER BACKSTROKE – FINALS

  • Jr World: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (2019)
  • Meet: 2:09.04 – Kylie Stewart (2013)
  • Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 2:09.16 – Missy Franklin (2009)
  • Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 2:05.10 – Missy Franklin (2011)
  • Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (2019)
  • 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 2:13.59

Podium:

  1. Ellie Clarke (CSC), 2:13.52
  2. Audrey Derivaux (JW), 2:13.54
  3. Sylvia Roy (MLAC), 2:14.26
  4. Alexa Conner (SSC), 2:14.39
  5. Erica Jaffe (SMST), 2:14.91
  6. Kate Hotem (NOVA), 2:15.24
  7. Mira Keller (STAR), 2:15.64
  8. Hayden Gibson (HAWG), 2:16.66

13 year olds Ellie Clarke and Audrey Derivaux swam a 1-2 finish in the girls 200 backstroke in Irvine Wednesday night. The race came down to the final touch as Clark won in a 2:13.52, just ahead of Derivaux who swam a 2:13.54.

Both two girls were also the only girls under the 2024 Olympic Trials cut that stands at a

Split Comparison:

Clarke Derivaux
50 31.63 31.58
100 33.58 33.75
150 34.58 34.29
200 33.73 33.92
2:13.52 2:13.54

The two girls exchanged the lead and were next to each other in lanes four and five the whole race. Derivaux had the lead at the 50 and 150 marks while Clark had the lead at the 100 and at the final touch.

The two swimmers also moved up into the top 20 for US Girls in the 13-14 age group of all-time. Clark now sits at #19 and Derivaux sits at #20.

Clarke’s swim tonight was a huge personal best as she came into the meet with a personal best of 2:15.81 which she swam just two weeks ago at Indiana’s state meet. Clarke has now dropped eight seconds over the last year as she came into this season with a best time of 2:21.72.

Derivaux improved upon her old best time of a 2:13.70 which she swam in May. Derivaux has dropped over two seconds from her best time over the last year as she swam a 2:15.77 last summer.

