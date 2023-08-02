2023 U.S. Summer Junior Nationals: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 Summer Junior National Championships

Day 3

Tonight’s finals session will feature C/B/A heats of 400 free, 100 fly, and 200 back, after which we’ll have timed finals of the 200 free relay.

In the 400 free final, Cavan Gormsen posted the top time (4:12.14) this morning; she will do battle with four of the top-5 finishers from Monday’s 800 free. Tess Howley will be chasing the butterfly sweep; she won the 200 on Monday and is top seed for tonight’s 100 fly with 59.26. Caroline Bricker (59.65) and Bailey Hartman (59.85) also broke 1 minute this morning. 13-year-olds Audrey Derivaux (2:14.83) and Ellie Clarke (2:14.93) will be in the middle lanes of the 200 back final.

Aaron Shackell (3:52.21) led the qualifiers in the 400 free by 2 seconds this morning. 15-year-old Rowan Cox posted the top time in the 100 fly, jumping to #8 all-time in the 15-16 age group. He’ll have a chance to improve his position tonight. Humberto Najera (2:00.73) and Jonny Marshall (2:00.79) topped the field in heats of 200 back.

WEDNESDAY EVENING HEAT SHEETS

Girls’ 400 Meter Freestyle – Finals

Jr World: 3:56.08 – Summer McIntosh (2023)

Meet: 4:07.26 – G Ryan (2012)

Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 4:07.15 – Sippy Woodhead (1978)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 3:59.82 – Katie Ledecky (2013)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 3:58.37 – Katie Ledecky (2014)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 4:15.49

Boys’ 400 Meter Freestyle – Finals

Jr World: 3:44.60 – Mack Horton (2014)

Meet: 3:50.82 – Norvin Clontz (2022)

Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 3:53.19 – Luka Mijatovic (2023)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 3:50.68 – Larsen Jensen (2002)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 3:46.08 – Larsen Jensen (2004)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 3:55.59

Girls’ 100 Meter Butterfly – Finals

Jr World: 56.43 – Claire Curzan (2021)

Meet: 58.33 – Alex Shackell (2022)

Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 58.61 – Claire Curzan (2019)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 56.20 – Claire Curzan (2021)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 55.66 – Torri Huske (2021)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 1:00.19

Boys’ 100 Meter Butterfly – Finals

Jr World: 50.62 – Kristof Milak (2017)

Meet: 51.88 – Andrei Minakov (2018)

Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 53.27 – Thomas Heilman (2021)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 51.19 – Thomas Heilman (2023)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 51.10 – Michael Phelps (2003)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 53.59

Girls’ 200 Meter Backstroke – Finals

Jr World: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (2019)

Meet: 2:09.04 – Kylie Stewart (2013)

Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 2:09.16 – Missy Franklin (2009)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 2:05.10 – Missy Franklin (2011)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (2019)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 2:13.59

Boys’ 200 Meter Backstroke – Finals

Jr World: 1:55.14 – Kliment Kolesnikov (2017)

Meet: 1:58.42 – Josh Zuchowski (2022)

Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 2:00.28 – Keaton Jones (2019)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 1:57.03 – Aaron Peirsol (2000)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 1:55.15 – Aaron Peirsol (2002)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 2:01.69

Girls’ 200 Meter Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

Meet: 1:42.87 – Elmbrook Swim Club (2022)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 1:44.53 – Scottsdale Aquatic Club (2013)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 1:44.34 – Elevation Athletics (2022)

Girls’ 15-18 NAG: 1:42.29 – Carmel Swim Club (2014)

Boys’ 200 Meter Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

Meet: 1:32.26 – Dynamo Swim Club (2022)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 1:33.38 – Allegheny North Swim Club (2017)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 1:32.26 – Dynamo Swim Club (2022)

Boys’ 15-18 NAG: 1:32.26 – Dynamo Swim Club (2022)

