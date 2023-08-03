Luka Mijatovic Lowers Own National Age Group Record With 3:52.01 400 Free

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 31 – August 4, 2023
- Prelims 9AM, finals 5PM (Pacific Time)
- LCM (50 meters)
- William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California, United States
BOYS’ 400 METER FREESTYLE – FINALS
- Jr World: 3:44.60 – Mack Horton (2014)
Meet: 3:50.82 – Norvin Clontz (2022) Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 3:53.19 – Luka Mijatovic (2023)
- Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 3:50.68 – Larsen Jensen (2002)
- Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 3:46.08 – Larsen Jensen (2004)
- 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 3:55.59
Podium:
- Aaron Shackell (CSC), 3:47.00M
- Luke Whitlock (FAST), 3:51.77
- Luka Mijatovic (PLS), 3:52.01
- Nathan Szobota (NOVA), 3:53.51
- Sean Green (LIAC), 3:54.10
- Aiden Hammer (KING), 3:55.02
- Bobby DiNunzio (TIDE), 3:55.89
- Norvin Clontz (MAC), 3:56.95
Luka Mijatovic has done it again, breaking his own national age group (NAG) record in the boys 400 freestyle swimming a 3:52.01 in Irvine to finish third at Summer Juniors in Irvine.
Mijatovic’s previous record stood at a 3:53.19 which he swam in June at US Nationals.
Split Comparison:
|Irvine- Finals
|Indy- Finals
|Indy- Prelims
|George Haines
|50
|26.51
|26.82
|26.89
|26.96
|100
|28.58
|29.27
|29.14
|29.54
|150
|29.48
|29.76
|30.04
|29.8
|200
|29.72
|30
|30.25
|30.29
|250
|29.87
|29.82
|30.29
|30.32
|300
|30.16
|30.16
|30.51
|30.49
|350
|29.4
|29.33
|30
|29.87
|400
|28.29
|28.03
|28.62
|29.09
|3:52.01
|3:53.19
|3:55.74
|3:56.36
The difference between Mijatovic’s race today and in finals in Indianapolis was that he was out about a whole second faster on his first 100. He also only had one :30 second split, with the rest sub 30.
Mijatovic is now the fastest 13-14 400 freestyler by five and a half seconds as the NAG before Mijatovic first broke it was a 3:57.61 which Evan Pinion swam back in 2009.
This was Mijatovic’s second NAG of Summer Juniors so far. On night 1, Mijatovic broke the oldest NAG record in the books as he swam a 15:27.38 in the 1500 free. Mijatovic now holds the 13-14 200, 400, 800, and 1500 free NAG records.
at around 13 he was 4:17.2, a year later he was 4:02.1, and now less than 4 months later he’s 3:52.0. He’s very much on track to get to Thorpe’s 14 year old age group record
Luka has an absolutely monstrous last 50 kick. The wave he generates is enormous