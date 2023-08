After making the world champs team as a high schooler, Jersey Wahoo Henry McFadden came back stateside to Irvine to compete at Jr Nationals. McFadden told SwimSwam that a big motivator for him coming to race in Irvine was to swim on his team’s relays, where they had 3 other male qualifiers for the meet.

He also describes his experience with Team USA at their training camp in Singapore, revealing a set of 20×50 that he did very well on.