Swimmers Hospitalized with Chlorine Poisoning at Central Zone 14&U Champs in Kansas

2023 Central Zone 14&U Championships

Aug. 2-6, 2023

Shawnee Mission Aquatic Center Lenexa, KS

LCM (50 meters)

A chaotic scene apparently unfolded at the 2023 Central Zone 14&U Championships this past weekend in Kansas.

Sources tell SwimSwam that poor air quality and unhealthy chemical readings at the Shawnee Mission Aquatic Center forced ambulances to be called to the site, ultimately sending several swimmers to the emergency room with chlorine poisoning. Despite objections from Central Zone head coaches, the meet persisted until Sunday after Friday’s session was cut short due to air quality concerns.

Around 700 swimmers from 10 different states traveled to Lenexa for the competition. The entire team of Iowa ended up pulling out of the meet due to dangerous conditions.

“Meet directors are continuing the meet without discussions with coaches and general chairs are telling Zone coaches they are contractually obliged to coach while getting sicker by the session,” Iowa Flyers head coach Jackson Leonard told SwimSwam on Saturday. “News crews are on site, yet everyone seems content to sweep this under the rug. Congrats to the Zones coaches with the hutzpah to pull their kids from the meet or to stand up to the meet directors and idiotic pool operators.

“We have coaches who won’t ever volunteer for Zone team staffs ever again,” Leonard added. “We have athletes and parents from multiple LSCs who won’t attend Zone meets again. Lawsuits will be filed. This is a bad look for youth sports.”