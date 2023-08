video captured by Jack Spitser.

After becoming the youngest US male to ever break 8:00 in the 800 free, SwimSwam caught up with distance star Luka Mijatovic at Summer Jrs. Luka credits his consistent time droops this whole summer to his hard training, revealing the hardest sets he can remember from this season. It is 13×300, descending 1-10 with 3 ez 300s in the set throughout.